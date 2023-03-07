 Skip to content
(Insider)   Tampa loses historic black cemetery after deciding to go through the lien process to save money figuring that surely no unscupulous developer would try to profit off cheap undeveloped land   (insider.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because developing on cemetery land NEVER turns out bad.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they don't just move the headstones.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Missicat: I hope they don't just move the headstones.


Move? LOL.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I HAVE THIS MOVIE
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you lose a cemetery? Did someone steal the street signs?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all know where this is heading...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First liter to comment!  Is there a filter for that?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Florida, is anyone surprised this happened?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they lost because they didn't anticipate another bidder.  The developer knows they can't develop the land, but figures they can flip it for profit ($18k vs $400k+ land value).  The City claims it can't find people to manage it, the community claims they want to manage it but haven't been able to manifest that desire.

Sounds like a lot of people sat on their ass waiting for someone else to fix the situation.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Craig T. Nelson taught us nothing?
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No such thing as a scrupulous property developer, they are all amoral farks.
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only the city had some means, say like, zoning, to make sure that the land stays a cemetery.  But I know, that is just crazy talk how does that increase the coffers?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always in the last place you look.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Has Craig T. Nelson taught us nothing?


That if you go on food stamps it means nobody helped you out?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [64.media.tumblr.com image 500x288]


I knew somebody would get this in there before I did
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The city did not expect other bidders, since the property is protected from development and requires ongoing maintenance," Smith told Insider, adding that the city bid $9,800 on the property, never expecting to be outbid. Instead, real estate investor Alex Arteaga took control of the land with an $18,000 offer and told the Tampa Bay Times his property-flipping company, 2715 West Sligh LLC, is "looking for a company that can handle" the upkeep of the cemetery, and intends to sell it - likely for a profit.

Another real estate investor with more money than brains bought a plot of land that he can't do anything with, at twice the value because he could, and is likely going to double the price again to extort the living relatives who want it. That's capitalism, baby!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: So, they lost because they didn't anticipate another bidder.  The developer knows they can't develop the land, but figures they can flip it for profit ($18k vs $400k+ land value).  The City claims it can't find people to manage it, the community claims they want to manage it but haven't been able to manifest that desire.

Sounds like a lot of people sat on their ass waiting for someone else to fix the situation.


The community couldn't do anything because the previous owner died and it defaulted to the city. The city went through a process that allowed a moron to shove himself in the middle of it, and now everyone regrets it.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin's take
George Carlin on Cemeteries
Youtube yVhzSy7MjeE
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The market value of the land on the property appraiser's records was $416,000 in 2020

"The city of Tampa has reached out to the owner about potentially buying the property from him,"

I'm sure the new owner will generously sell Tampa back the properly for under valued cost of $200,000 out of respect for the families of the deceased
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: So, they lost because they didn't anticipate another bidder.  The developer knows they can't develop the land, but figures they can flip it for profit ($18k vs $400k+ land value).  The City claims it can't find people to manage it, the community claims they want to manage it but haven't been able to manifest that desire.

Sounds like a lot of people sat on their ass waiting for someone else to fix the situation.


It's fixed now.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's look on the bright side, after the bribed greased inspectors approve the construction, everyone who lives there die in the next big hurricane.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The city reached out to a number of community groups and civic leaders to find or organize an organization to take care of Memorial in perpetuity, to give it the care and attention it deserves as a historical landmark," Tampa spokesman Adam Smith said in a statement emailed to Insider. "No one was interested in taking responsibility for it."

I bet the current residents would be rolling over in their graves if they could see how little the community cared.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this little tidbit wasn't given the attention it probably deserved....

"The city did not expect other bidders, since the property is protected from development and requires ongoing maintenance," Smith told Insider, adding that the city bid $9,800 on the property, never expecting to be outbid.

Either the developer bought a 'cheap' piece of land knowing they couldn't develop on it, and are hoping to sue the City into removing the protections (which they won't), or they plan to flip it to some unsuspecting sucker who didn't catch that particular fine print.

Developers pull this shiate all the time.  I had a condo years ago that was involved in a lawsuit.  A property developer got a sweet deal on a parcel of land right behind the complex with no road access.  He bought it knowing this detail and just figured he'd sue the condo complex and the town and one of them would fold and grant a lean to put in access thru the parking lot, which neither ever did.  They then offer the property to either party (at significantly inflated cost) to try and recoup their loss.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M Night Shyamalan just gathered up everything on his desk and threw it in the trash.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: So, they lost because they didn't anticipate another bidder.  The developer knows they can't develop the land, but figures they can flip it for profit ($18k vs $400k+ land value).  The City claims it can't find people to manage it, the community claims they want to manage it but haven't been able to manifest that desire.

Sounds like a lot of people sat on their ass waiting for someone else to fix the situation.


I want to know how land that cannot be developed is $400,000.

Seems like the value would be $0 or even negative.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tobcc: if only the city had some means, say like, zoning, to make sure that the land stays a cemetery.  But I know, that is just crazy talk how does that increase the coffers?


From the article, it appears zoning does prevent the land from being anything other than a cemetery.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead, real estate investor Alex Arteaga took control of the land with an $18,000 offer and told the Tampa Bay Times his property-flipping company, 2715 West Sligh LLC, is "looking for a company that can handle" the upkeep of the cemetery, and intends to sell it - likely for a profit.

It takes a special kind of asshole to buy a historic black cemetery to flip it. The city government isn't much better.
 
danielem1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: So, they lost because they didn't anticipate another bidder.  The developer knows they can't develop the land, but figures they can flip it for profit ($18k vs $400k+ land value).  The City claims it can't find people to manage it, the community claims they want to manage it but haven't been able to manifest that desire.

Sounds like a lot of people sat on their ass waiting for someone else to fix the situation.


I can tell you from experience this is exactly what happens with historic land and buildings in Tampa.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: So, they lost because they didn't anticipate another bidder.  The developer knows they can't develop the land, but figures they can flip it for profit ($18k vs $400k+ land value).  The City claims it can't find people to manage it, the community claims they want to manage it but haven't been able to manifest that desire.

Sounds like a lot of people sat on their ass waiting for someone else to fix the situation.


Bingo.

But OUTRAGE!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may own it, but moving a bunch of graves would be a paperwork nightmare, especially if there is just one historic person in there.

Of course this is Florida, there's probably a clause about "abandoned" graves being free game.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Another real estate investor with more money than brains bought a plot of land that he can't do anything with, at twice the value because he could, and is likely going to double the price again to extort the living relatives who want it. That's capitalism, baby!


This should stay in the news well past when whatever is going to be built on that dirt is finished.
Let's see how many people will buy a 4BD/2BA on top of a bunch of graves.
Can just imagine the fun that will be had when the homeowner decides to put in that new below ground pool...

Fark user imageView Full Size


According to these folks, the remains in the hole were not props. 13 sets of real human remains were used, as they were actually cheaper than fakes back then.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cemetaries are generally protected from any change of use or major disturbance, except by government action.

If this cemetery has any unused space, however, selling new plots could be a lucrative use.

The place may become integrated after all.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rewind2846: Let's see how many people will buy a 4BD/2BA on top of a bunch of graves.


It's Florida... and a black cemetery. There is probably a waiting list already.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one would take care of it for free. So we had no choice but to sell it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unanswered question is why the city had to go through the process of foreclosing on a lien to begin with, if they already owned the property.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: The unanswered question is why the city had to go through the process of foreclosing on a lien to begin with, if they already owned the property.


The city never owned it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

El_Dan: The unanswered question is why the city had to go through the process of foreclosing on a lien to begin with, if they already owned the property.


They didn't own it.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh sure, when THEY do it, they call it archeology. But when I do it, the courts call it graverobbing!
 
synithium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cemetery protection must eventually expire a number of decades after the last interment or is it just some never ending obligation to corpses?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't imagine that there would be too many people exited about paying over $18,000 for land that can't be developed, has to have property tax paid on it, and requires perpetual maintenance.

Perhaps the NAACP can buy it for $1.
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: AstroJesus: Has Craig T. Nelson taught us nothing?

That if you go on food stamps it means nobody helped you out?


Well played.  Until I googled Craig T. Nelson and food stamps, I thought you were just being from Florida.  Food stamps...black cemetery? I wonder why those two guys are laughing at your post.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

freidog: M Night Shyamalan just gathered up everything on his desk and threw it in the trash.


What a twist!!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's sad that this happened. It's sadder that the buyer was the only one who was motivated to take any sort of action.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: El_Dan: The unanswered question is why the city had to go through the process of foreclosing on a lien to begin with, if they already owned the property.

The city never owned it.


That is of course the most likely explanation by far, which then leads to the question, who did either own it or have a right to claim ownership through the probate process, and what were their interactions with the city to lead it to resort to a lien foreclosure. Seems like whoever that is probably bears more blame for this situation than the city does.
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: No such thing as a scrupulous property developer, they are all amoral farks.


Whatever do you mean?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Broktun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: DeathByGeekSquad: So, they lost because they didn't anticipate another bidder.  The developer knows they can't develop the land, but figures they can flip it for profit ($18k vs $400k+ land value).  The City claims it can't find people to manage it, the community claims they want to manage it but haven't been able to manifest that desire.

Sounds like a lot of people sat on their ass waiting for someone else to fix the situation.

I want to know how land that cannot be developed is $400,000.

Seems like the value would be $0 or even negative.


It's a write-off.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Dan: BunchaRubes: El_Dan: The unanswered question is why the city had to go through the process of foreclosing on a lien to begin with, if they already owned the property.

The city never owned it.

That is of course the most likely explanation by far, which then leads to the question, who did either own it or have a right to claim ownership through the probate process, and what were their interactions with the city to lead it to resort to a lien foreclosure. Seems like whoever that is probably bears more blame for this situation than the city does.


How farking high are you right now?

Try reading the article.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: El_Dan: BunchaRubes: El_Dan: The unanswered question is why the city had to go through the process of foreclosing on a lien to begin with, if they already owned the property.

The city never owned it.

That is of course the most likely explanation by far, which then leads to the question, who did either own it or have a right to claim ownership through the probate process, and what were their interactions with the city to lead it to resort to a lien foreclosure. Seems like whoever that is probably bears more blame for this situation than the city does.

How farking high are you right now?

Try reading the article.


Read the article? You're not that new around here.


/DNRTFA
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: El_Dan: BunchaRubes: El_Dan: The unanswered question is why the city had to go through the process of foreclosing on a lien to begin with, if they already owned the property.

The city never owned it.

That is of course the most likely explanation by far, which then leads to the question, who did either own it or have a right to claim ownership through the probate process, and what were their interactions with the city to lead it to resort to a lien foreclosure. Seems like whoever that is probably bears more blame for this situation than the city does.

How farking high are you right now?

Try reading the article.


Did you read it? The article makes no mention of who actually owned the property between the previous owner's death in 2019 and the foreclosure sale.
 
