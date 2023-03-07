 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   Man offers reward for safe return of son's 10-foot long 100-pound museum-quality model boat   (kptv.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, World War II, High school, History, World war, Japanese Instrument of Surrender, model boat of the USS Missouri, Copyright, KPTV  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not a word about where the boat was when it was stolen, or how.  Makes me wonder if it was sitting on the guy's lawn like a bait-boat to tempt teenage vandals.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That takes a special kind of asshole to steal a model. The PT-107 from the video is very cool.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

davynelson: Not a word about where the boat was when it was stolen, or how.  Makes me wonder if it was sitting on the guy's lawn like a bait-boat to tempt teenage vandals.


This. A 10 foot object of that size requires a little planning.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That can't be hard to find in the local pawn shop.
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Toy boat toy boat toy boat
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: davynelson: Not a word about where the boat was when it was stolen, or how.  Makes me wonder if it was sitting on the guy's lawn like a bait-boat to tempt teenage vandals.

This. A 10 foot object of that size requires a little planning.


Inside job.
 
mark625
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He should tell his son not to leave his toys out lying around in the front yard.

/a submarine is a boat, no matter how big it is
//the Missouri was a ship, no matter how small the model is
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vansthing: That takes a special kind of asshole to steal a model. The PT-107 from the video is very cool.


There's a park in Virginia Beach, VA with a large pond that people get together on the weekends and sail those huge model boats. It's pretty cool, some of them even have turrets that can train and elevate, and simulate firing.
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: davynelson: Not a word about where the boat was when it was stolen, or how.  Makes me wonder if it was sitting on the guy's lawn like a bait-boat to tempt teenage vandals.

This. A 10 foot object of that size requires a little planning.


That's what she said.
 
Muta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Red Shirt Blues: davynelson: Not a word about where the boat was when it was stolen, or how.  Makes me wonder if it was sitting on the guy's lawn like a bait-boat to tempt teenage vandals.

This. A 10 foot object of that size requires a little planning.

Inside job.


FTA: Piper, a member of the Portland Model Powerboat Association,

I bet you could find the boat if you start looking though the homes of the people in this organization.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Found a picture of the model.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This leaves me with a sinking feeling.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm into 2:1 scale ship modelling.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a damn fine boat. Looks impossible to simply steal. Since the article has a lack of details, it was probably a stolen by a fellow boat enthusiast at a meet and greet and they want to shame them into returning it without disparaging them too much.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
More than 10 years ago, Rick Piper of Portland says his son was in high school and wanted to build a model boat of the USS Missouri......it has since become a 10-foot long and more than 100-pound museum-quality model.

The real one was built in 3 years, slacker.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Search for 100lb model and you get a model with a 100lb leg.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was it motorized?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image image 425x196]

That's a damn fine boat. Looks impossible to simply steal. Since the article has a lack of details, it was probably a stolen by a fellow boat enthusiast at a meet and greet and they want to shame them into returning it without disparaging them too much.


"Realistic" my ass. That looks nothing like her.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's probably in Bubble's shed.
 
