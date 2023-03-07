 Skip to content
(MSN)   Apparently, the whole "you can do anything in international waters" thing is ure bunk as the FBI is investigating the suspicious death of a passenger on a cruise ship bound for the Bahamas. Now, it you'll excuse me I have monkey knife fight to cancel   (msn.com) divider line
dallylamma
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Furious George!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who said you can do anything in international waters?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gold fringe on the flag out front should have told you
 
Veloram
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Who said you can do anything in international waters?


People who desperately want to get away with doing awful things
 
ifky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guess it's a good time to stop rebroadcasting baseball games with only implied oral consent.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the whole "you can do anything in international waters" thing

... is not a thing. Under maritime law, the cruise ship is subject to the laws and jurisdiction of the country where it is registered.

That said, very few (if any) cruise ships are registered in the United States, so it's not clear to me how the FBI is involved unless the registering country has requested assistance.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guess he'll stay pretty then.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems someone else cancelled as well. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Who said you can do anything in international waters?


People who are blissfully unaware that The Law of the Sea is an actual legal treaty and not just something that sounds like made up BS from pirate movies.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flashfyr3: Rent Party: Who said you can do anything in international waters?

People who are blissfully unaware that The Law of the Sea is an actual legal treaty and not just something that sounds like made up BS from pirate movies.


I was just gonna say that people who think they can do anything in international waters are typically referred to as "pirates."

We used to hang them.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: the whole "you can do anything in international waters" thing

... is not a thing. Under maritime law, the cruise ship is subject to the laws and jurisdiction of the country where it is registered.

That said, very few (if any) cruise ships are registered in the United States, so it's not clear to me how the FBI is involved unless the registering country has requested assistance.


"The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons"

I know, reading is tough.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was assured that if I had sex with her sister beyond the 12 mile limit it wasn't cheating
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Super Chronic: the whole "you can do anything in international waters" thing

... is not a thing. Under maritime law, the cruise ship is subject to the laws and jurisdiction of the country where it is registered.

That said, very few (if any) cruise ships are registered in the United States, so it's not clear to me how the FBI is involved unless the registering country has requested assistance.


The dead passenger is a US citizen, so the FBI gets to work on the death investigation.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby just knows that my monkeys was going to DESTROY his pathetic little monkey.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cheron: I was assured that if I had sex with her sister beyond the 12 mile limit it wasn't cheating


It's still better than when you were trying for your sister.
 
