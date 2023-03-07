 Skip to content
(News 10 Albany)   If you hunt and skin coyotes, make sure you know the difference between them and German Shepherds   (news10.com) divider line
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If those pet owners are like any of the pet owners I know, that guy is going to spend the rest of his life looking over his shoulder.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jingling tags shoulda gave it away.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a HUGE thing around here.

The piece of shiat "hunter" applied for "accelerated rehabilitation" that would have essentially let him off with a slap on the wrist. People signed petitions and showed up at court to make sure the judge wouldn't let this bit of human garbage get away with it. How did it go?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Konschak, whose lawyer called the dogs' deaths an accident, applied for a special probation program that could have resulted in the charges being erased, but a judge rejected that request Wednesday.

Linky linky

The guy is a lying piece of shiat and got caught. The court saw through his BS.

/ I sure hope his new roomies are dog owners.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.



Victim blaming by a piece of shiat duly noted.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.


In an arrest warrant affidavit, police said Konschak killed the dogs with a crossbow on Nov. 18 after they escaped from a Ridgefield family's yard. The family said the dogs - Lieben, a female, and Cimo, a male, both 10 years old - got out because a fence was damaged, possibly by a bear.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks kinda like a rabbit or deer, doesn't he?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or a pig, or chicken, or trout. In any  case, it would be a shame if someone accidentally killed him.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Georgia all he'd have to say is they were chasing a deer and that they didn't have collars.  Bang bang.

§ 27-3-49
 
BusinessPenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um what the actual fark is wrong with people?
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.


You're lucky there's no  "dumbfarkery" voting option.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, police said Konschak killed the dogs with a crossbow on November 18 after they escaped from a Ridgefield family's yard. The family said the dogs-Lieben, a female, and Cimo, a male, both 10 years old-got out because a fence was damaged, possibly by a bear.


I could be wrong, but I don't think a leash law would made a difference in this case.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a POS.

I hope they throw the farking world at him...
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.


You could have NOT said that and we'd all still think you were intelligent...
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, police said Konschak killed the dogs with a crossbow on November 18 after they escaped from a Ridgefield family's yard. The family said the dogs-Lieben, a female, and Cimo, a male, both 10 years old-got out because a fence was damaged, possibly by a bear.

I could be wrong, but I don't think a leash law would made a difference in this case.


Owner certainly bears some of the responsibility, though hardly an equal share.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.


But it's not.

A leash law is there to protect people from aggressive pets that may attack.

If your ass is shooting animals from a distance with a crossbow, you're not exactly in danger. No matter what kind of an uncle Jimbo defense you plead.

Even when cops have controversially shot pets, they don't skin them for pelts.  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well,
That certainly explains the fuss about that missing chihuahua....
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.


Why would they be leashed in their own yard?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.

You're lucky there's no  "dumbfarkery" voting option.



There sort of is. It's a fairly young account and he just got farkied by dozens of old timers.
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Connecticut German Shepherd may look like. Note the ever-present Frisbee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, police said Konschak killed the dogs with a crossbow on November 18 after they escaped from a Ridgefield family's yard. The family said the dogs-Lieben, a female, and Cimo, a male, both 10 years old-got out because a fence was damaged, possibly by a bear.

I could be wrong, but I don't think a leash law would made a difference in this case.


That was my comment, the fark quoting got messed up.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.


<quoting got messed up before>

This is in response to the victim blaming farkstick

In an arrest warrant affidavit, police said Konschak killed the dogs with a crossbow on Nov. 18 after they escaped from a Ridgefield family's yard. The family said the dogs - Lieben, a female, and Cimo, a male, both 10 years old - got out because a fence was damaged, possibly by a bear.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JeffSon069: farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.

You could have NOT said that and we'd all still think you were intelligent...



That ship has certainly sailed now.

update your farkies.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: flucto: farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.

You're lucky there's no  "dumbfarkery" voting option.


There sort of is. It's a fairly young account and he just got farkied by dozens of old timers.


Yup. Got user tagged in red with note "Ok with killing people's pets".
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Merltech: farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, police said Konschak killed the dogs with a crossbow on November 18 after they escaped from a Ridgefield family's yard. The family said the dogs-Lieben, a female, and Cimo, a male, both 10 years old-got out because a fence was damaged, possibly by a bear.

I could be wrong, but I don't think a leash law would made a difference in this case.

Owner certainly bears some of the responsibility, though hardly an equal share.


If your front door is torn off by a bear will you bear some of the responsibility if someone robs your house?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, police said Konschak killed the dogs with a crossbow on November 18 after they escaped from a Ridgefield family's yard. The family said the dogs-Lieben, a female, and Cimo, a male, both 10 years old-got out because a fence was damaged, possibly by a bear.

I could be wrong, but I don't think a leash law would made a difference in this case.


They sure would.  "Leash laws" have nothing to do with an actual leash and everything to do with not letting your animals roam free.

While i feel for the owners I'm not buying the "possibly by a bear" line.  How about possibly not maintained by the owners?  Or possibly damaged by their kids?  Or possibly damaged by raccoons?

Hanlon's razor is probably in play here.  Most people don't know what a coyote looks like other than "dog."


Fark user imageView Full Size


20 years ago we had one roam the lot at work in the middle of the day.  In Boca farking Raton!  He'd (she'd?) go grab what I think were sour oranges under a tree then trot off with a couple in its mouth.  It wasn't until years later that we realized it was a coyote.  I used to have a still from our security cameras that show the coyote right at the front door staring into the lobby.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how are the comments in this thread going to differ from the cop dogs that got out thread.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Merltech: farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, police said Konschak killed the dogs with a crossbow on November 18 after they escaped from a Ridgefield family's yard. The family said the dogs-Lieben, a female, and Cimo, a male, both 10 years old-got out because a fence was damaged, possibly by a bear.

I could be wrong, but I don't think a leash law would made a difference in this case.

That was my comment, the fark quoting got messed up.


Yeah, was almost a simulcast event.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: <quoting got messed up before>


FYI, it's the italics you applied that did that. Your first character needs to not be italicized; I put a superfluous period between the quoted comment and my comment when I need to start with italics.
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: While i feel for the owners I'm not buying the "possibly by a bear" line.


Because your extensive expertise in Ridgefield fauna, geography, zoning, fences etc or just because you don't believe in bears?
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: how are the comments in this thread going to differ from the cop dogs that got out thread.


Cop dogs are trained to take down people and be aggressive. True, some do this with other breeds of dog. But these where "normal" shepherds and pets.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, there was one recently where the lady bragging that she down to Wolf and it turned out to be somebody's husky
 
HutchSFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.


Look how farking stupid you are. People can see you, son!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: While i feel for the owners I'm not buying the "possibly by a bear" line.  How about possibly not maintained by the owners?  Or possibly damaged by their kids?  Or possibly damaged by raccoons?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



I live next to Ridgefield. Bear damage is common.
Particularly if the area smells like dog food or something.
You know, like where dogs kept.

Why do you always search for the very shiattiest take possible?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: asciibaron: how are the comments in this thread going to differ from the cop dogs that got out thread.

Cop dogs are trained to take down people and be aggressive. True, some do this with other breeds of dog. But these where "normal" shepherds and pets.


ah yes, the normal dogs like the off-leash one that mauled my kid and i had to smash in the skull with a rock to stop?

owning an animal seems, well, disgusting, it's slavery.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: SpectroBoy: <quoting got messed up before>

FYI, it's the italics you applied that did that. Your first character needs to not be italicized; I put a superfluous period between the quoted comment and my comment when I need to start with italics.


Wow thanks.

It's happened before and I never figured out the logic behind it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: BunchaRubes: While i feel for the owners I'm not buying the "possibly by a bear" line.

Because your extensive expertise in Ridgefield fauna, geography, zoning, fences etc or just because you don't believe in bears?


Because he searches for the absolutely worst take on every thread?

I live the next town over from Ridgefield.
We can't put our garbage cans out long before pickup or the bears will redecorate the driveway.

I'd imagine the smell of dog food also attracts them.
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I live next to Ridgefield


Do you? I'm in Fairfield County too. No bears near me but I know there are tons of them as close as 10 miles away.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Merltech: asciibaron: how are the comments in this thread going to differ from the cop dogs that got out thread.

Cop dogs are trained to take down people and be aggressive. True, some do this with other breeds of dog. But these where "normal" shepherds and pets.

ah yes, the normal dogs like the off-leash one that mauled my kid and i had to smash in the skull with a rock to stop?

owning an animal seems, well, disgusting, it's slavery.



I can't tell if this is performative or genuine brain damage.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: flucto: BunchaRubes: While i feel for the owners I'm not buying the "possibly by a bear" line.

Because your extensive expertise in Ridgefield fauna, geography, zoning, fences etc or just because you don't believe in bears?

Because he searches for the absolutely worst take on every thread?

I live the next town over from Ridgefield.
We can't put our garbage cans out long before pickup or the bears will redecorate the driveway.

I'd imagine the smell of dog food also attracts them.


so let me get this straight, a dog owner let their dog out into their fenced in area that is prone to bear damage and assumed the fence was fine without confirming.

would you be this sympathetic if the dog mauled a child?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: flucto: farkitallletitend: We have leash laws for a reason, this could be one of them.

You're lucky there's no  "dumbfarkery" voting option.


There sort of is. It's a fairly young account and he just got farkied by dozens of old timers.


Yeah, based on this one, I've moved him from 'copsucker/maga red' to just 'troll purple'.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: SpectroBoy: I live next to Ridgefield

Do you? I'm in Fairfield County too. No bears near me but I know there are tons of them as close as 10 miles away.



The Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Easton area contain a lot of wooded watershed area. Bears love that stuff.

In my own back yard I have seen bears, foxes, coyotes....
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: He looks kinda like a rabbit or deer, doesn't he?
[Fark user image image 425x494]
Or a pig, or chicken, or trout. In any  case, it would be a shame if someone accidentally killed him.


I'd wondered what Colin Mochrie was up to lately.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: asciibaron: Merltech: asciibaron: how are the comments in this thread going to differ from the cop dogs that got out thread.

Cop dogs are trained to take down people and be aggressive. True, some do this with other breeds of dog. But these where "normal" shepherds and pets.

ah yes, the normal dogs like the off-leash one that mauled my kid and i had to smash in the skull with a rock to stop?

owning an animal seems, well, disgusting, it's slavery.


I can't tell if this is performative or genuine brain damage.


the dog i smashed in the head has brain damage, my son now lives in fear of dogs and had life long scars.  but your snark is duly noted.  EABOD.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: BunchaRubes: While i feel for the owners I'm not buying the "possibly by a bear" line.

Because your extensive expertise in Ridgefield fauna, geography, zoning, fences etc or just because you don't believe in bears?


No, because it reeks of bullshiat to absolve the dog owners of the responsibility to keep their animals under their control.

My dog got loose because the plastic covered lead I had her on had cracks in the plastic, causing the steel to corrode.  I never noticed the corrosion and one day I opened the door to let her in and she was gone.  Thankfully she was in the neighbor's yard playing with their dogs but had she been hit by a car that would have been my fault, and besides having a broken heart I would have been liable for the damages to the car.  Oh, wait, nope!  The lead was damaged, possibly by a bear.
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: SpectroBoy: flucto: BunchaRubes: While i feel for the owners I'm not buying the "possibly by a bear" line.

Because your extensive expertise in Ridgefield fauna, geography, zoning, fences etc or just because you don't believe in bears?

Because he searches for the absolutely worst take on every thread?

I live the next town over from Ridgefield.
We can't put our garbage cans out long before pickup or the bears will redecorate the driveway.

I'd imagine the smell of dog food also attracts them.

so let me get this straight, a dog owner let their dog out into their fenced in area that is prone to bear damage and assumed the fence was fine without confirming.

would you be this sympathetic if the dog mauled a child?


what is the child doing wandering around in an area known to have bears?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

asciibaron: would you be this sympathetic if the dog mauled a child?


This one was already troll purple.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sick tag missing along with the dogs' heads?
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
True Men Don't Kill Coyotes
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: BunchaRubes: While i feel for the owners I'm not buying the "possibly by a bear" line.  How about possibly not maintained by the owners?  Or possibly damaged by their kids?  Or possibly damaged by raccoons?

[pbs.twimg.com image 567x425]


I live next to Ridgefield. Bear damage is common.
Particularly if the area smells like dog food or something.
You know, like where dogs kept.

Why do you always search for the very shiattiest take possible?


Why do you always search for the mob mentality?  What do you do when you're not spewing spittle-flecked rage at a computer screen?

Yeah, fences smell like dog food now.  Gotcha.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did he get a chubby while skinning his harvest?  Because he's obviously such a manly man.
 
