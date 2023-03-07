 Skip to content
(Insider)   Tic-Tok 'BORG" drink fad yields 28 ambulance calls per weekend in one college town. Sobriety is futile with the BORG, you will be drunk off your assimilation   (insider.com) divider line
71
    More: Followup, National Institutes of Health, Drink, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, Gallon, Alcoholism, Associated Press, University of Massachusetts, University of Massachusetts Amherst  
1205 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2023 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)



71 Comments     (+0 »)
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin barely able to effect a shrug.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trick is to limit yourself to 7 of 9 drinks.
 
6nome
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Imagine being that beholden to social media trends.

/hit that smart & subscribe
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
god bless em
 
atomic-age
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's almost like state actors on TikTok are trying to hurt people outside of China.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BORGS are a good idea, so long as you don't mix the farking things 50/50 with alcohol and or try and drink the whole damn thing in less than 2 hours.

Kids are idiots, News at 11.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So...this is about college kids finally discovering hard alcohol and punch mix?

It was bound to happen some day, hope these morons saved a good freaking.

/I bet it was cannabis!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean... at least they aren't putting it up their butts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The real challenge is holding onto your pee until you empty the jug so you can turn it into a proper trucker bomb.
 
bdub77
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LOL. Cute, US
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A few questions:
1. Is this more or less than average for this "Blarney Blowout" weekend?
2. TFA:"While it's unclear if all 28 instances were related to "borg" drinkin..." means that they're just stirring the pot. They don't know shit about Shinola.
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I mean... at least they aren't putting it up their butts.


What happens between me, my butt, and a bottle of 151 is no-one's business.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So watered down vodka? What are they going for. pee related injuries?
 
Muta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*** NEWS FLASH *** COLLEGE STUDENTS DRINK TOO MUCH *** NEWS FLASH ***
 
scrumpox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We are Dyslexia of BORG.  Prepare to have your ass laminated.
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's no Romulan Ale or Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Now this I can assimilate!"

Robot Chicken - Star Trek: The Next Generation's Night Crew
Youtube G4ApQrbhQp8
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am Drunk of Borg.  Resistance is Floor Tile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

6nome: Rucker10: I mean... at least they aren't putting it up their butts.

What happens between me, my butt, and a bottle of 151 is no-one's business.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In my day, we just called it "Jungle Juice" and we liked it!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe if we just let 18 year olds drink normal beers in normal bars like a normal country?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In other news that has any actual relevance:

Young adults learning to drink at parties have been going to the hospital about the same average rate sense there were young adult drinking parties.


The current fad drink has nothing to do wiht that, and that you imagined it did, is just another item on the pile of "no real hope for the future."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: So...this is about college kids finally discovering hard alcohol and punch mix?

It was bound to happen some day, hope these morons saved a good freaking.

/I bet it was cannabis!


In my day...I drank Bacaardi 151 for breakfast before high school. By the time I got to college, I could handle my punch.

/ Adjusts onion
// Get that cloud out of here
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

6nome: Rucker10: I mean... at least they aren't putting it up their butts.

What happens between me, my butt, and a bottle of 151 is no-one's business.


Except for the corner that has to remove the bottle after you die

/Joke is on you
///That's the corner's fetish
///No kink shaming
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh, The Gang already did it.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Teens made up a weird name for something that has existed for years and think they invented it.

More at 10.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I tried to resist drinking a whole gallon of alcohol, but it was futile.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I mean... at least they aren't putting it up their butts.


You mean ass-imilation ?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
6nome:

What's your hello fresh code?

When are you doing a raid: shadow legands group play?

Also how is your Casper mattress?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, a good weekend, then? It's UMass during the "Barney Blowout." Also, here's where the bullshiat kicks in on the article:

While it's unclear if all 28 instances were related to "borg" drinking

The article implies much, but says little. It's not "unclear," it's "deliberately not reported." From the original AP article:

The Amherst Fire Department said none of the cases were life-threatening. UMass Police reported two arrests for underage drinking.

Seriously, just two arrests for underage drinking and zero hospitalizations is nothing. Here's what that looked like in 2014 - over six dozen arrests, 4 injured cops, and multiple hospitalizations. Here's what it looked like in 2020 - 20 arrests, 3 hospitalizations. It was canceled in 2021 due to COVID, and I can't find stats for 2022.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Maybe if we just let 18 year olds drink normal beers in normal bars like a normal country?


As a former doorman with 8 years experience for a popular bar in Key West, fark that.

It is enough work just dealing with the 'much more mature' 21-25 year old crowd, lets not forget I have confiscated a few hundred fake IDs during my time on the door as well. And you want to add 18-21 year olds to the mix?

No thanks.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This sounds fun.  We used to take a big tupperware container (like you would store clothes in) and throw in 5 grape concentrates, 4 liters of gineger ale and a bag of ice.  Then everyone who came to the party brought a bottle to put in the punch. I always brought everclear because I'm an ass.
This is when Ice T say's "the kids are calling it Purple Jesus Party" or something.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: A few questions:
1. Is this more or less than average for this "Blarney Blowout" weekend?
2. TFA:"While it's unclear if all 28 instances were related to "borg" drinkin..." means that they're just stirring the pot. They don't know shiat about Shinola.


1. Less average.
2. Yes.

This is a sensationalist article attempting to link a TikTok fad - a "fad" which, truth be told, is likely why the numbers were so goddamned low this year compared to years past - to a bizarrely more sedate than average "Blarney Blowout."
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Kalyco Jack: Maybe if we just let 18 year olds drink normal beers in normal bars like a normal country?

As a former doorman with 8 years experience for a popular bar in Key West, fark that.

It is enough work just dealing with the 'much more mature' 21-25 year old crowd, lets not forget I have confiscated a few hundred fake IDs during my time on the door as well. And you want to add 18-21 year olds to the mix?

No thanks.


And, keep in mind that the colleges actually pay local bars & package stores to close during the event.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well if you watch the example video in article it actually looks like a reasonable drink. Over 50% water, Maybe 10% vodka, a couple of flavor packets and an energy drink. I'd imagine it might even taste alright. Problem is, I also googled this as I've never heard of this, and about 3 out of every 5 videos is some college douchebros filling the whole jug up with different kinds of hard liquor, and nothing else. I could see that being a problem.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Kalyco Jack: Maybe if we just let 18 year olds drink normal beers in normal bars like a normal country?

As a former doorman with 8 years experience for a popular bar in Key West, fark that.

It is enough work just dealing with the 'much more mature' 21-25 year old crowd, lets not forget I have confiscated a few hundred fake IDs during my time on the door as well. And you want to add 18-21 year olds to the mix?

No thanks.


Any bar at any time can decide to start following the law and stop serving people that are visibly intoxicated.

But that money is just too good so they never do.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's wrong with a good ol Brass Money ya damn kids!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: So...this is about college kids finally discovering hard alcohol and punch mix?

It was bound to happen some day, hope these morons saved a good freaking.

/I bet it was cannabis!


Back in my college days, this was a combinati9n of grain alcohol and Welch's grape juice knows as 'Purple Jesus'

/adjusts onion on belt.
 
adj_m
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

atomic-age: It's almost like state actors on TikTok are trying to hurt people outside of China.


Yeah I mean University and College kids drinking to excess was practically unheard of before TikTok.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: So, a good weekend, then? It's UMass during the "Barney Blowout." Also, here's where the bullshiat kicks in on the article:

While it's unclear if all 28 instances were related to "borg" drinking

The article implies much, but says little. It's not "unclear," it's "deliberately not reported." From the original AP article:

The Amherst Fire Department said none of the cases were life-threatening. UMass Police reported two arrests for underage drinking.

Seriously, just two arrests for underage drinking and zero hospitalizations is nothing. Here's what that looked like in 2014 - over six dozen arrests, 4 injured cops, and multiple hospitalizations. Here's what it looked like in 2020 - 20 arrests, 3 hospitalizations. It was canceled in 2021 due to COVID, and I can't find stats for 2022.


As an aside, some articles appear to be contradictory - "28 ambulance calls" isn't the same thing as "28 hospitalizations," but articles hearing the former are assuming the latter and writing similar shiat... the original AP article is pretty clear, though.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
this happens literally every weekend in every college town on the planet. it's called drinking.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Someone Else's Alt: Kalyco Jack: Maybe if we just let 18 year olds drink normal beers in normal bars like a normal country?

As a former doorman with 8 years experience for a popular bar in Key West, fark that.

It is enough work just dealing with the 'much more mature' 21-25 year old crowd, lets not forget I have confiscated a few hundred fake IDs during my time on the door as well. And you want to add 18-21 year olds to the mix?

No thanks.

Any bar at any time can decide to start following the law and stop serving people that are visibly intoxicated.

But that money is just too good so they never do.


It is not about how much they are served; it is about them being douchebag pains in the ass. especially the guys that insist on acting like clowns to try and attract attention from the women, typically by starting a fight.

After years of watching the door, you can get real good at reading body language if you pay attention, and with about 75% accuracy, I can pick out who I will tossing out of the place later as they walk in.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fraternity/Sorority houses are so vital to the welfare and prosperity of our nation, and without alcohol these kids just wouldn't be able to breed.  So what can you do?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While it's unclear if all 28 instances were related to "borg" drinking,

Oh, well maybe you should find that out before you write your article.
Then if none of them were, you can just skip the article.
 
pdieten
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Maybe if we just let 18 year olds drink normal beers in normal bars like a normal country?


When's the last time you were around anyone between the ages of 18 and 25? No one drinks beer anymore.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

replacementcool: this happens literally every weekend in every college town on the planet. it's called drinking.


NO!!!
It's viral tik-tok.
It's "The Borg Challenge" and it's everywhere.
Ooga booga.
 
monkeyboycjc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Kalyco Jack: Maybe if we just let 18 year olds drink normal beers in normal bars like a normal country?

As a former doorman with 8 years experience for a popular bar in Key West, fark that.

It is enough work just dealing with the 'much more mature' 21-25 year old crowd, lets not forget I have confiscated a few hundred fake IDs during my time on the door as well. And you want to add 18-21 year olds to the mix?

No thanks.


Fellow doorman here. I totally agree. Wish we could somehow test for mental/emotional maturity rather than merely go by a birthdate.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ahhh...nice to see UMASS?Amherst still upholding its rep as the Commonwealth's premier party school.

(proud EE graduate of same)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We used to tape a 40 oz. bottle of malt liquor to each hand and called it Edward 40Hands. You couldn't use your hands until you drank them.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


