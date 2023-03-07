 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Surprised wife discovers her hide and seek champion husband in closet after following Marie Komodo's advice, and not in a good way   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
41
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well aged hanged meat...gross.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When she found him, did it spark joy?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard's sister, Marilyn Toliver, spoke out against the police department and said they could have done more to find him.

LOL
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know what air freshener she uses.

/DNRTFA
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah. Never follow advice from the dragon lady. Lesson learned.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How exactly did the corpse mummify in a closet?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh huh.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So the story implied that their house smelled like effluvia well before he hung himself.  Wow.....i think I understand his state of mind when he put that noose around his neck.

Was this lady on an 8 month long drunk as well?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hoarder house that smelled like a sewer. Husband obviously picked the right place, that she wouldn't notice for a long time.
 
correction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: How exactly did the corpse mummify in a closet?


Mummified just means dessicated. So the body dried out while hanging there.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: How exactly did the corpse mummify in a closet?


It didn't.  It became dessicated.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this episode of hoarders.

No....no nevermind that was cats.  Like 50 cats.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: How exactly did the corpse mummify in a closet?


1) Wife killed him and didn't have an exit plan.

and/or

2)  She's a gross idiot.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: How exactly did the corpse mummify in a closet?


Pretty easily if you keep it dry and fairly warm in your house and the storage isn't gotten into/opened up hardly at all.  Which from the article was the case.  Apparently they were hoarders so the whole house already smelled like rotting crap - and the storage hidden off the closet was something they almost never opened so... yeah.  Mental illness + the house already being a shiathole + modern HVAC systems keeping a pretty dry/warm environment going - closed up so less insect access - it's not unreasonable.  Sad, farked up, but not unreasonable

/I'd still be autopsying the hell out of his body mind you
//'cause humans are gonna human
///but it really sounds like crazy + he died in an area she never got into hardly + the house already reeked hard
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the startle she got when she opened that closet. Like a Halloween freight house, but in real life. It's got to be horrible for her to discover that by surprise.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Ah. Never follow advice from the dragon lady. Lesson learned.


Noticed that too I see :)
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeeaah, I'm calling shenanigans.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is a real feel-good story

Makes me feel good about the condition of my house
 
bobojorge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Marie Komodo
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So how long will it be before that house becomes a Zillow headline on Fark?
 
lizyrd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Yeeaah, I'm calling shenanigans.


On which part?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Creoena: How exactly did the corpse mummify in a closet?

1) Wife killed him and didn't have an exit plan.

and/or

2)  She's a gross idiot.


I've been in the houses of a couple of hoarders, and I cannot begin to describe the smell.  I can absolutely believe she didn't know he was dead in a closet.  Hoarders have serious mental issues.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Kalashinator: Creoena: How exactly did the corpse mummify in a closet?

1) Wife killed him and didn't have an exit plan.

and/or

2)  She's a gross idiot.

I've been in the houses of a couple of hoarders, and I cannot begin to describe the smell.  I can absolutely believe she didn't know he was dead in a closet.  Hoarders have serious mental issues.


A friend of mine growing up lived with his hoarder mom. The house smelled like cat piss even though they didn't own a cat.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Creoena: How exactly did the corpse mummify in a closet?


It was more husband jerky
 
LindenFark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is suspicious. She clearly knew the concealed closet existed as she knew to look for Christmas decorations there. She had eight months to ponder where he could possibly be, she had to have thought of the closet.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Yattering: This is a real feel-good story

Makes me feel good about the condition of my house


Same here.

My house might not be especially clean, but it's neat as a pin.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had a mouse die in a wall one time of an apartment I had. That farker smelled for two months, landlord wouldn't do shiat, luckily it was in a rear door entry that wasn't used often. If I owned the property I would have cut it out of the wall. HOW THE HELL DID PEOPLE NOT SMELL A BODY. They smell so bad, even sewer gas wouldn't cover it up. And how do you live in a house with sewer gas, that shiat can kill you... literally.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This isn't going to fit on the tree...
 
NoGods
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Kalashinator: Creoena: How exactly did the corpse mummify in a closet?

1) Wife killed him and didn't have an exit plan.

and/or

2)  She's a gross idiot.

I've been in the houses of a couple of hoarders, and I cannot begin to describe the smell.  I can absolutely believe she didn't know he was dead in a closet.  Hoarders have serious mental issues.


I spent last weekend attempting to clean up a hoarder house. We closed a door that led to the lower part of the split level house and decided the rats can just have that part for now.
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: A friend of mine growing up lived with his hoarder mom. The house smelled like cat piss even though they didn't own a cat.


...that they knew of.

Chief Superintendent Lookout: I've been in the houses of a couple of hoarders, and I cannot begin to describe the smell. I can absolutely believe she didn't know he was dead in a closet. Hoarders have serious mental issues.


I've had a couple of friends with hoarding tendencies. It's exhausting to go in and just see they're holding onto shiat for no reason. Numerous times, I've gone in and thrown away large quantities of junk.

Last year I helped a friend moved and she had kept huge amounts - like boxes and boxes, giant garbage bags - of clothes. Much of it was for a small baby and the youngest kid is now 9. There's all these suitcases full of clothes which are in some cases unwashed, and there's old food in there.

She would go on vacation and then come home with the clothes and everything in the suitcase and just leave it there...just stuff it into a back room or something. Forget about it and buy new clothes.

Then she'd go to McDonald's or a bakery and get something for her kid, and whatever he didn't eat, she would find a suitcase and just stuff it in there "for later".  Of course it just stays there and then turns to mold.  Or she might stuff some fruit in there.

A few years later, I open the suitcase and find OMG WTF AAFFFGGHHHH.

Not kidding, there'd be like all this mold that would just pop out in a cloud, and a bunch of like dead maggots inside, along with eggs...aaagggHHHHHH.

So I basically just threw everything into a storage unit, and then for weeks thereafter, drove over there in a van and sorted through all this shiat.  Every day I filled the van up with garbage in the front and Goodwill donations in the back. I'd throw the garbage (and occasionally whole suitcases if it was really bad) into a dumpster and then head over to Goodwill and drop off hundreds of pounds of clothing and other shiat.

Anyway that was a fun way to spend last October.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look at the upside, you may have lost a husband, but you gained a Halloween decoration.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Unpopular opinion: Maybe if she had cleaned up once in while, he wouldn't have hanged himself in the first place. Who wants to go to work and then come home and clean up after a slob?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thats her story, and she's sticking to it.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gleeman: I want to know what air freshener she uses.

/DNRTFA


I know this is a joke, but I want to go on record as endorsing this stuff for 'organic' cleanup. We remodeled our basement and found mice were living on top of the drop ceiling and had been carrying leaves and acorns in through an opening for YEARS before we bought the house. It smelled like compost--not unpleasant, but definitely don't want an earthy smell in your new basement. I scrubbed with this stuff, diluted, and sprayed down the beams/joists. After a few applications, a few days apart, the smell was gone, and hasn't returned. It's an enzyme-based cleaner. So much better than a simple soap or deodorant.

For dead bodies, you may need a couple of gallons, but it dilutes well.
 
Loren
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Pretty easily if you keep it dry and fairly warm in your house and the storage isn't gotten into/opened up hardly at all. Which from the article was the case. Apparently they were hoarders so the whole house already smelled like rotting crap - and the storage hidden off the closet was something they almost never opened so... yeah. Mental illness + the house already being a shiathole + modern HVAC systems keeping a pretty dry/warm environment going - closed up so less insect access - it's not unreasonable. Sad, farked up, but not unreasonable


Seconded.  If the door stays closed there won't be all that much smell and no vermin access.  Most people would hunt down the smell but it sounds like the place always smells bad, that would make it very hard.

LindenFark: It is suspicious. She clearly knew the concealed closet existed as she knew to look for Christmas decorations there. She had eight months to ponder where he could possibly be, she had to have thought of the closet.


But the police had already searched twice.  Why would she search again?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Jennifer Maedge thanked police for their efforts in trying to locate her husband, who was in her closet"

I shouldn't have laughed so hard at that. I'm a bad person.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Yeeaah, I'm calling shenanigans.



A closet she never looked in over 11 months does seem sus.
 
groverpm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are they sure he wasn't just doing a David Carradine impression?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Many, many years ago, I saw a bunch of clips of scenes that had been edited out of the Altman movie "Nashville." One was a monolog of an ex-con who had recently discovered that his mother had died. Why had nobody told him? The police said they didn't know where he was. "I was in prison!"

I can't understand why the scene didn't make the release print.

As for the story here, I can only imagine that the woman had in fact found her husband, and her mind just refused to accept it.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

