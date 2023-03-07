 Skip to content
(SILive)   New Yorkers waking up in fear as they notice the ground is covered in a mysterious white substance not seen in some time   (silive.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh.  Waking.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cocaine?
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And no one cares.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Didn't read. But I'm just assuming this is the most plausible situation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fentanyl right?

Quick run to the hills!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Crack?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to tell my kids they shoveled the snow into the subways, then the trains could slide around like toboggans and all the passengers would say, "Wheeee!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kitty litter and soy sauce?
 
pheelix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don Jr sneezed?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuffy: And no one cares.


I care. Deeply.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We got a couple inches of nice fluffy stuff. Looked real pretty like. Shiats all melted off now though.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Later on, we'll conspire,
As we set,
things on fire.
To face unafraid
the mines that we've laid,
walkin' in a winter wonderland.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd just like to let everyone know that a light rain is falling here in Denver this morning. High near 35. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
 
lectos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I'd just like to let everyone know that a light rain is falling here in Denver this morning. High near 35. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.


What's the pollen count?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Cocaine?


She's alright.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I live here. It's a lovely day. No snow whatsoever. Maybe a little on Staten apparently. One would think the almost complete disappearance of proper winter would be more relevant, but no.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
49ft. of snow so far in California. Seems odd.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Today's Cash Jordan YouTube vid:
'This ground-level studio apartment can be yours for only $4500/month.'
 
