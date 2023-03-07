 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   North Korea warns there will be dire consequences if South Korea or the US interfere with them bombing fish in the ocean   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'kay
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everytime I hear NK threatening us, I think of this cartoon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah, the biannual belligerent ramblings from North Korea.

Must be a food shortage again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  What does Kim gain if he attacks the US?  He knows we're only going to retaliate after his first strike.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is RBF still a thing?

Asking for an enemy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Is RBF still a thing?

Asking for an enemy.


Resting Bulgogi Face?
 
palelizard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone's hungry. Or maybe just out of bagel bites.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: Everytime I hear NK threatening us, I think of this cartoon.


[Fark user image image 645x835]


That also kinda speaks how the US is kinda the bully on the playground of the world stage. I don't think the US is as oppressive as NK clearly but nobody responds aggressively unless they were punched first. If in a perfect world NK and the governments of the world left each other alone NK wouldn't give a fark about the US. irs sanctions and history and china and totally human rights abuses but I sadly don't think their death camps are the primary reason we oppose them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do NOT make Dear Leader mad. You would not like him when he's mad.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
heavymetal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We probably already can shoot down most of what they have in their arsenal already. It's just that if the U.S. does, then it would not want to show North Korea or the rest of the world that the capability is there, due to the possibility of international adversaries freaking out and do something irrational. I remember on Star Trek TNG a story about a peaceful advanced planet wiped out by an alliance of others scared of their technology.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: Everytime I hear NK threatening us, I think of this cartoon.


[Fark user image image 645x835]


This cartoon can be taken a number of ways. Not all of them favorable to the US.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That seems kind of random. Did someone actually threaten to shoot their missiles down and I just missed it?
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Looks like someone has sucked out her soul. If she ever had one.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Whatthefark: Everytime I hear NK threatening us, I think of this cartoon.


[Fark user image image 645x835]

That also kinda speaks how the US is kinda the bully on the playground of the world stage. I don't think the US is as oppressive as NK clearly but nobody responds aggressively unless they were punched first. If in a perfect world NK and the governments of the world left each other alone NK wouldn't give a fark about the US. irs sanctions and history and china and totally human rights abuses but I sadly don't think their death camps are the primary reason we oppose them.


Yes, North Korea opposes us because we are bullies and we attacked them. That is . . . certainly a take.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aren't we already at war?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x239]

[Fark user image 600x450]


Justice League Announcer: Meanwhile on a beach in North (best) Korea....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you know who else thought there were too many fish in the sea?

Yup, you guessed it, Adolf The Marvelettes.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
wait.. so the sister is powerful again?

Weren't we just having articles last week about how she was being marginalized by the wife to enforce that the pre-teen daughter was the clear successor?
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x461]
Looks like someone has sucked out her soul. If she ever had one.


Compared to the way he brother looks, he's been eating her breakfast and lunch for years.
 
palelizard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: I don't think the US is as oppressive as NK clearly but nobody responds aggressively unless they were punched first.


Sorry, not true. Growing up, my elementary school was large enough we had a number of special ed students with emotional control issues, and palelizard jr was even in a much smaller school and had a student fixate on him, despite (or because of) them being friends, when he had an outburst.

The question becomes if NK is a rational actor trying to appear irrational in order to be appeased, or if NK is actually an irrational actor. I think it's the former, through layers, even if the top layer is semi-irrational. There's also the cultural question of what does one see as a "punch".

In either case, NK's to be treated with kids gloves and candy. The people to be influenced are immune to punishment tactics like sanctions and trade embargos, but bribery can be had.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Whatthefark: Everytime I hear NK threatening us, I think of this cartoon.


[Fark user image image 645x835]

That also kinda speaks how the US is kinda the bully on the playground of the world stage. I don't think the US is as oppressive as NK clearly but nobody responds aggressively unless they were punched first. If in a perfect world NK and the governments of the world left each other alone NK wouldn't give a fark about the US. irs sanctions and history and china and totally human rights abuses but I sadly don't think their death camps are the primary reason we oppose them.


We don't oppose NK so much as we support SK (and Japan).  If NK wasn't attached to SK we wouldn't give a shiat about them.  NK cruelty, death camps, starvation etc has never ever been a casus belli for our interest there.

Our interest is entirely about supporting SK, and by providing said military backing we short circuit a massive arms race in the region.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder if NK realises just how little the rest of the World gives a shiat about them? Even SK bearly notices that they exist.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: I wonder if NK realises just how little the rest of the World gives a shiat about them? Even SK bearly notices that they exist.


it's exactly why they do this.  It is fun watching them tantrum in their playpen to be honest.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: I don't get it.  What does Kim gain if he attacks the US?  He knows we're only going to retaliate after his first strike.


Domestic propaganda.

I imagine something along the lines of: "Only I can protect you from the horrors of the US invasion that will definitely happen the second we let our guard down. Sure your entire family is starving, but if we blink they will invade, enslave us, and turn our turtles gay and then force us to have gay sex with those newly gay turtles"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: I wonder if NK realises just how little the rest of the World gives a shiat about them? Even SK bearly notices that they exist.



Yeah, I am pretty sure SK pays PLENTY of attention to NK and monitors them constantly.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuffy: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x461]
Looks like someone has sucked out her soul. If she ever had one.


That's someone waiting to break out their 1980's esq gaudy villain outfit complete with volcanic lair and play dungeon with whips, chains, and other things after her brother has an "accident" so to speak.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

palelizard: In either case, NK's to be treated with kids gloves and candy. The people to be influenced are immune to punishment tactics like sanctions and trade embargos, but bribery can be had.


The problem is - they're acting out to build leverage when requesting aid. At some point, the kid gloves can stay on, but the bribes need to stop. Difficulty: Almost certainly causing widespread starvation.

It'd be nice if someone told NK to grow crops instead of building an army from the 1950s.
 
debug
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have we ever interfered with their tests?
 
Zenith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just Best Korea sabre rattling whilst holding the begging bowl in the other hand cos they're starving after another long winter.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Only somewhat related, but I was reading the newspaper today, and I accidentally came across the "Letters to the editor" section and saw the headline "Why Trump was a Great President" and rolled my eyes so hard they almost fell out the back of my head. But eventually i said "Why not read it and see why he was a great President"

In addition to the obvious "Putin wasn't invading anyone! Gas prices were $2!" stupidity the letter said "North Korea wasn't firing missiles!"

Just looked it up, and.... yes they were. This is why people who only watch Fox News shouldn't be allowed to vote

I just wanted to read the sports page while I ate at a Bob Evans

Yes I'm 100

And yes I know, "Take that woman-who-won't-read-this!"
 
