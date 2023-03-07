 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Did you know Texas has an official state mushroom that hisses?   (kxan.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Fungus, Mushroom, Austin, Texas, Chanterelle, Elm, Texas star, Science, United States  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about Ken Paxton.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The official state insect of Texas is the booger.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Hit Dice does it have?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
binox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend who is a mycologist. He's a fun guy.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia has one as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size

\the fungus among us...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devil's Cigar? That's what Sister Katherine called boy's privates back at St. Mary's school.
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought the headline and article were going to be some kind of joke about hallucinogenics and Texas or Texas politics.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Technically, they only start hissing after you've eaten a couple of them, followed by the all colors. Oh god, the colors.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media1.orlandoweekly.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did you know Texas has an official state government that sucks?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Donald Trump has a mushroom that spits.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
wait till they start clicking

comingsoon.netView Full Size
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i0.wp.com image 850x513] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm guessing by your name that you are a florida resident and are not happy to be echoing your french mates on the watchtower "i told him we already got one..." but you're a visual communicator...message received...send up a flare and we'll get you out...stay safe...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, no, dude, you're tripping, that's a snake.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We feel the 

foo monkey: Donald Trump has a mushroom that spits.


And the award for the mental image most likely to make you lose your lunch goes to....
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just bought an ounce of mushrooms for $90. Lots of purple/blue in the stems. 1 gram every 3 or 4 days makes me happy!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: But enough about Ken Paxton.


Fungus on decaying trees?  Way more Texas Republicans can claim that distinction.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mushroom, mushroom!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnphantom: I just bought an ounce of mushrooms for $90. Lots of purple/blue in the stems. 1 gram every 3 or 4 days makes me happy!


If they're hissing, though, you either didn't turn off the steamer or you took too much....
 
