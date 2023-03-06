 Skip to content
(Metro)   Woman upsets the entire United Kingdom after making map showing where she thinks the North begins. Many now gathering swords and shields to re-fight past wars   (metro.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is "does the toilet paper go over or under the roll" level stuff here. Sometimes gonna lose an eye, or maybe kill someone with a trident.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The UK should have its own Mason-Dixon Line, because that solved all of our problems.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As a US person...I usually think of places North of York as the North of England...
But it's like defining "Midwest" in the US.. That's all over the place depending on where you ask that question.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Luton. Anywhere north of Luton.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I remember the interviews.  Most telling were many people said they were NOT Midwest, but...  "We're in Ohio.  Do you consider this the Midwest?"  "Ohio?  No, no.  Not the Midwest."  "So where is it?  Part of the East?"  "No, not the East...  it's uh..."  Even fringe Midwesterners figured they'd be lumped with hicks, I guess.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where is the north/south divide?
Youtube ENeCYwms-Cc


TL;DR: It depends on who you ask, everyone's answer is different, and Wales is irrelevant.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lyanna Mormont Speech s06e10 - The North Remembers
Youtube _2XzeAewJ98

The Norf remembuhs!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Living in Northern Ontario, I'm getting a kick out of the replies.
 
englaja
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hale & Pace Northern Calypso
Youtube 9IQem4nRSm4

simple test - if anything in this song applies to you, you're Oop North.
 
Kar98
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anywhere outside the M25 is "the countryside", and north of it is "in the North". Super simple stuff.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Depends when you went to school. The Great Lakes Region is part of if and overlaps with the great plains and Appalachia.

That what happens when you draw random lines on paper instead of geographic features.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mostly serious question: Metro seems to be saying that people care about this. I suspect they may be exaggerating the situation. Does anybody actually care? Really?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh, I'm from "Wes England" where we actually pronounce the R in "noRth".
Let them argue it out - without using any consonants.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ireland is British.

iat's part of the "BRITISH ISLES"
Like Central/South America is still in the Americas. Ireland is British.
Got a problem with it...take it up with the Ordnance Survey Maps.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've heard plenty of Illinois people refer to Lake Geneva as "Up North". For reference, it's near the Southern border, well South of Hwy 18. I myself consider Highway 8 to be the beginning of "Up North". For reference, half of Canada's population lives South of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought the North began around The Twins.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Living a long time in South Louisiana... mostly south of I-10, I can confidently say that "The North" starts anywhere about a 30 minute drive north of Highway 190.
 
Diminished First
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: The UK should have its own Mason-Dixon Line, because that solved all of our problems.


I was thinking of the analog for the US. It was the Mason-Dixon line, but lately I'm thinking its more like when the stars-and-bars stops being proudly displayed at every other house in the countryside. But that leaves very little for "north" until Canada.

Please don't tell me you see these in rural Canada....
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x945]


Erm, OK...? The article is about the North of England, nothing to do with Ireland, either side of the border.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Mostly serious question: Metro seems to be saying that people care about this. I suspect they may be exaggerating the situation. Does anybody actually care? Really?


In the UK, "Northern" and "Southern" generally have similar but opposite connotations as those words do in the US.  So, ideas of prestige, competence, and worth are tied up in being one or the other.   Calling someone Northern is vaguely similar to calling them a redneck over here.  So, if they want to be seen as well-off and sophisticated, you pissed in their cereal.  On the other hand, calling some people Southern is seen as saying they are weak and a bit light in the loafers, not manly, manly men.  No one is going to punch you or anything, but they will seethe in impotent silence at you for a few generations, as the English are wont to do.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wingnut396: Living a long time in South Louisiana... mostly south of I-10, I can confidently say that "The North" starts anywhere about a 30 minute drive north of Highway 190.


anything North of the gulf coast states is The North.  North Carolina might as well be a suburb of NYC.
 
