(Daily Star)   Texas woman raised huge 8ft alligator as pet for 20 years after she 'stole egg' from zoo. No word from authorities if she had contacted Betty White for feeding instructions as it was very friendly with her (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That movie had one of the BEST double-scares ever.

Lake Placid Bear Scene
Youtube c2AVma6lSeM
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The alligator was just waiting until it had grown big enough to have he for lunch.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I admit it, I clicked because of possible NSFW content.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harlee: That movie had one of the BEST double-scares ever.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/c2AVma6lSeM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


owner saw said alligator as this
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
