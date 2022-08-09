 Skip to content
(Independent)   Day 377 of WW3. Wagner rep "knocking on all doors" for weapons. Russian military turning off lights and hiding behind the couch. Welcome to your Tuesday Ukraine thread   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Vladimir Putin, United States, Law, China, Kiev, Politics, Weapon  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Mar 2023 at 8:00 AM (31 minutes ago)



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
                 Wow! If they even hope to continue sustaining those losses maybe they need....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all, the ruscists take over 1K in dead and wounded in a heavy day of them not surrendering correctly, and a Ukrainian patriot lives up to the last ounce of courage his country is known for.  Here is your overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, March 7

Ukraine Calls for International Investigation into Shocking POW Execution Video

Top Ukrainian Official Condemns Russian Shooting of Ukrainian POW in Video as 'War Crime'

Bakhmut's Capture Key to Enabling Russian Offensive in Ukraine

EXPLAINED: Zelensky Pledges to Boost Bakhmut Defenses After Reports of Ukraine Preparing to Withdraw

Ukrainian Pilots in US Being Assessed on Ability to Fly F-16 Fighter Jets

How Russia's Invasion Redefined What It Means to be a Social Media Influencer in Ukraine

OPINION: How to Help Ukrainians, a Year In

OPINION: Are Sanctions Working?

Ukraine To Receive Portable Bridges from the US

Head of Ukraine's Secretive Special Operations Visits Bakhmut, Vows Full Support to Elite Forces

Ukrainian Has Created a 'Unique Air Defense System', Says Air Force Chief


Governor: Situation 'stable and under control' in Luhansk Oblast as Russia pauses attacks.
Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast have largely ceased attacking over the past 24 hours to replenish their reserves, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.

Ukrainian brigade identifies POW allegedly executed in online video.
The Ukrainian prisoner of war allegedly executed in a video that emerged on March 6 has been identified serviceman Tymofiy Shadura of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, according to the brigade's official Facebook page.

Air force: Ukrainian pilots ready to be trained on Western fighter jets in any country.
The best Ukrainian pilots have been selected and are prepared to start training in any country that is ready to receive them, according to Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat.

CNN: China's Foreign Minister compares hypothetical military aid for Russia to US aid for Taiwan.
"Why does the US ask China not to provide weapons to Russia while it keeps selling arms to Taiwan?" Qin Gang said during a news conference on March 7.

UK Defense Ministry: Ukrainian forces have 'likely stabilized' their defensive perimeter in Bakhmut.
The report comes a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to Ukrainians that there was consensus between him and Ukraine's top military leadership that Ukrainian forces should continue to hold the city.

General Staff: Ukraine's military repels over 140 Russian attacks over past 24 hours.
According to the General Staff, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian paramedic receives State Department Women of Courage Award.
The State Department awarded Yuliia "Taira" Paievska, a Ukrainian medic who spent months in Russian captivity, with the International Women of Courage (IWOC) award.

Zelensky says Ukraine will not withdraw from Bakhmut despite Russian assaults.
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address on March 6 said that along with Ukraine's top-level commanders, the decision was made not to withdraw from Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and instead to reinforce the troops currently defending the eastern city from Russia's relentless attacks.

US and Lithuania pledge to provide support 'until Ukraine prevails.'
In a joint statement following a meeting in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis "reiterated their call for Russia to immediately stop its war of aggression against Ukraine and withdraw all its forces and military equipment from Ukraine's territory."

WSJ: Russia's budget deficit widens after Western sanctions nearly halve oil and gas revenues.
Russia's budget deficit rose to $34 billion for the first two months of the year, according to the country's Ministry of Finance data showed on March 6, up from $25 billion in January.

Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast on March 6.
Russian forces struck five communities, including Bilopillia, Esman, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, and Krasnopillia, on March 6, according to the Sumy Oblast military administration. Russia used mortars, artillery and drones to attack the settlements.

Economy ministry cuts Ukraine's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 1%.
Ukraine's Ministry of Economy has lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 1%, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on March 6, citing Deputy Minister Oleksii Sobolev.

New top anti-corruption investigator has mixed record of graft allegations, reformist credentials

Ombudsman: Ukraine has returned 307 children from occupied territories.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on March 6 that an 8-year-old boy was recently returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories.

And that's your lot. No funny closing lines today. Only a heartfelt Slavia Ukraini. Hug your loved ones extra hard today.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bombshell w/ Seymour Hersh: US Blowing Up Nord Stream Was 'Act of War'
Youtube blDRGHGXn0U

Hersh is interviewed about the Nordstream explosion and other Ukraine war-related matters; he also thinks Russia hasn't committed its main army (20:45).

Here are other opinions about the Nordstream explosion.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/blDRGHGXn0U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=1245&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
Hersh is interviewed about the Nordstream explosion and other Ukraine war-related matters; he also thinks Russia hasn't committed its main army (20:45).

Here are other opinions about the Nordstream explosion.


Ah yes, the sooper sekret REAL Russian super-army. Any day now.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day, another orc Mechanized Infantry Battalion flushed down the stolen toilet. 20 armored vehicles, 23 guns, and over a thousand troops lost- all in one day.

The oafishal military strength of the russian armed forces is 1.5 million personnel. Over 10% of that number are KIA, with an estimated additional 400K wounded. Meaning more than 1/3 of the orc military is casualties. Another million russian military-age males have fled the country to avoid conscription. They've lost more than 11,000 armored vehicles since the not-a-war began, and the orcs have been replacing the modern equipment they've been losing with 60-year-old museum pieces. Ukraine is inflicting 5-7 casualties for every casualty UAF suffers (depending on who is reporting the numbers), and has a much higher wounded : killed ratio because Ukrainian soldiers provide proper care for their wounded.

Russia's military performance is beyond pathetic. The only thing the orcs appear to excel at is committing crimes against humanity.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/blDRGHGXn0U?start=1245]
Hersh is interviewed about the Nordstream explosion and other Ukraine war-related matters; he also thinks Russia hasn't committed its main army (20:45).

Here are other opinions about the Nordstream explosion.


https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/2/19/2153848/-Ukraine-Update-More-holes-emerge-in-Seymour-Hersh-s-fanfic-story-No-Russia-in-2024-Olympics

https://www.snopes.com/news/2023/02/10/hersh-nord-stream-sabotage/
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]


1060 has to be a record if not close to it.

Dayum
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xanadian: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]

1060 has to be a record if not close to it.

Dayum


2nd highest.  ....1010, 1030, 1060, 1140.

The black bars are the raw numbers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mentioned in another thread that it's time to bring back Project Eldest Son. If Russian solders are short of ammunition then lets leave them some.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 25 through March 3 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image 658x738]


He has a name now:

Ukraine names unarmed, smoking soldier shot by Russians as Tymofiy Shadura
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Another day, another orc Mechanized Infantry Battalion flushed down the stolen toilet. 20 armored vehicles, 23 guns, and over a thousand troops lost- all in one day.

The oafishal military strength of the russian armed forces is 1.5 million personnel. Over 10% of that number are KIA, with an estimated additional 400K wounded. Meaning more than 1/3 of the orc military is casualties. Another million russian military-age males have fled the country to avoid conscription. They've lost more than 11,000 armored vehicles since the not-a-war began, and the orcs have been replacing the modern equipment they've been losing with 60-year-old museum pieces. Ukraine is inflicting 5-7 casualties for every casualty UAF suffers (depending on who is reporting the numbers), and has a much higher wounded : killed ratio because Ukrainian soldiers provide proper care for their wounded.

Russia's military performance is beyond pathetic. The only thing the orcs appear to excel at is committing crimes against humanity.


Where do you get 10% KIA and 400K wounded?
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You will not break the will of the Ukrainian people.  They will fight to the last babushka.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (if people give you crap on St Patrick's day, remind them that yellow+blue makes green):

Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: The Ukrainian prisoner of war allegedly executed in a video that emerged on March 6 has been identified serviceman Tymofiy Shadura of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, according to the brigade's official Facebook page.


Wot? Allegedly? We farking saw him get shot with AKs. What's so farking allegedly about that?
This word makes me more irritated every time i see it used.
 
Muta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harlee: gaslight: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/blDRGHGXn0U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=1245&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
Hersh is interviewed about the Nordstream explosion and other Ukraine war-related matters; he also thinks Russia hasn't committed its main army (20:45).

Here are other opinions about the Nordstream explosion.

Ah yes, the sooper sekret REAL Russian super-army. Any day now.


Yeah.

"Should we commit our good troops to this battle and end it once and for all or should we scavenge prisons for the bodies to take the city?"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All this time I thought Putin started the war. But it was Adam Smith all along.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Serious question:
Being a mercenary group, shouldn't Wagner be responsible for acquiring their own weapons and ammunition? I mean, I guess it depends on their contract... but I would think an independent fighting group shouldn't rely on the gov't for their logistical needs. Maybe their contract is just to provide (semi-)warm bodies? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Exclusive-Ukraine seeks US cluster bombs to adapt for drone use - lawmakers
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I mentioned in another thread that it's time to bring back Project Eldest Son. If Russian solders are short of ammunition then lets leave them some.


Too risky, Ukraine has been efficient about capturing Russian materiel and with same calibers it's likely that this would hurt Ukrainan personnel.

Better may be slipping in methanol into vodka bottles, those would be drunk before they could be captured.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Public Call Box: The Ukrainian prisoner of war allegedly executed in a video that emerged on March 6 has been identified serviceman Tymofiy Shadura of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, according to the brigade's official Facebook page.

Wot? Allegedly? We farking saw him get shot with AKs. What's so farking allegedly about that?
This word makes me more irritated every time i see it used.


That was the Kiev Independent's wording of the story. I'm not sure I understand why they went that way with it, but journalistically I trust their reasons.
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: Carter Pewterschmidt: I mentioned in another thread that it's time to bring back Project Eldest Son. If Russian solders are short of ammunition then lets leave them some.

Too risky, Ukraine has been efficient about capturing Russian materiel and with same calibers it's likely that this would hurt Ukrainan personnel.

Better may be slipping in methanol into vodka bottles, those would be drunk before they could be captured.


They smell *very* differently. Or so I've been told.
 
goodncold
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: Serious question:
Being a mercenary group, shouldn't Wagner be responsible for acquiring their own weapons and ammunition? I mean, I guess it depends on their contract... but I would think an independent fighting group shouldn't rely on the gov't for their logistical needs. Maybe their contract is just to provide (semi-)warm bodies? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


I would imagine it depends on their contact.
They probably have things like reasonable air and artillery support from main army. Purchase ammo from the army at predetermined rates.

Even how much intel they should be given.

But then again this is Russians so who knows.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Public Call Box: The Ukrainian prisoner of war allegedly executed in a video that emerged on March 6 has been identified serviceman Tymofiy Shadura of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, according to the brigade's official Facebook page.

Wot? Allegedly? We farking saw him get shot with AKs. What's so farking allegedly about that?
This word makes me more irritated every time i see it used.


It's a word that journalists use to keep from getting sued when they're wrong about things.

Especially when they're working from police press releases, so I assume they'd do the same for any second-hand knowledge.

(Not that I think that the russians would go to the trouble of using deepfakes to put someone else's face on a snuff film, but there were claims a week or two back that the guy whose head got smashed against a wall wasn't really dead... with absolutely no proof, of course)

/they might've given a video of him alive
//but I didn't watch it, and unless it established date and that he was aware of the event, I'd assume it was from before the event
 
mederu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Wagner may be encircled around Bakhmut | Prygozhyn felt the trap
Youtube VBUFzJTiliU

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
06 Mar: CORNERED: Russians Forced into HIGH LOSSES URBAN FIGHTING | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube TzYzRlGbHU4

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: All this time I thought Putin started the war. But it was Adam Smith all along.


Oh. I thought it was the Illuminati ._.

Deus ex: The Conspiracy Illuminati ending
Youtube wtq7L2zphPQ


/ Everything's a dildo if you're brave enough.
// BOB PAGE NO
 
mederu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/farking die, every last one of you
//mercenaries aren't military. Buy your own shiat or die. Actually, just die.
\|/ Why yes, I am very mad today
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gaslight: [YouTube video: Bombshell w/ Seymour Hersh: US Blowing Up Nord Stream Was 'Act of War']
Hersh is interviewed about the Nordstream explosion and other Ukraine war-related matters; he also thinks Russia hasn't committed its main army (20:45).

Here are other opinions about the Nordstream explosion.


Seymour Hersh is like Glenn Greenwald. A once decent journalist who got high on his own supply and pushes Russian disinformation because it aligns with the anti-USG persona he's cultivated through his reporting all these years.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ukraine war: The cost and scale of rehabilitating the wounded
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russian response to the P.O.W.'s murder is about what you'd expect, mainly "nothing wrong here" or just lie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Mojongo: [Fark user image 658x738]

He has a name now:

Ukraine names unarmed, smoking soldier shot by Russians as Tymofiy Shadura


You know orcs are going to be getting assassinated for years after this war ends. Im quite confident UA will be doing Mossad style hits on all these criminal assholes for a looooooong time.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gaslight: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/blDRGHGXn0U?start=1245]
Hersh is interviewed about the Nordstream explosion and other Ukraine war-related matters; he also thinks Russia hasn't committed its main army (20:45).

Here are other opinions about the Nordstream explosion.


Username... well it checks out.

or does it?

you always do this.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mederu: [Fark user image 475x478]
/farking die, every last one of you
//mercenaries aren't military. Buy your own shiat or die. Actually, just die.
\|/ Why yes, I am very mad today


why you mad tho?

<hugs>
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 841x1500]

[Fark user image 850x261]


There we go!  THAT looks like 95 attacks repelled, though I expected more.
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: mederu: [Fark user image 475x478]
/farking die, every last one of you
//mercenaries aren't military. Buy your own shiat or die. Actually, just die.
\|/ Why yes, I am very mad today

why you mad tho?

<hugs>


FJ I spent most of the night scouring all-night shops for your Weizen but couldn't score any. There's 4 Deliria Trementia left in turboke's crate from last Friday if you want those. And will y'all please cut the noise a bit?
 
gyorg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dear China:
You're big, their small
you're attacking, they're defending
You want control, they want freedom
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Mojongo: [Fark user image 658x738]

He has a name now:

Ukraine names unarmed, smoking soldier shot by Russians as Tymofiy Shadura


His bravery and sacrifice will return as vengeance on the cowards that killed him. Time wounds all heels. Slava Ukraini !
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gyorg: Dear China:
You're big, their small
you're attacking, they're defending
You want control, they want freedom


*their
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: Carter Pewterschmidt: I mentioned in another thread that it's time to bring back Project Eldest Son. If Russian solders are short of ammunition then lets leave them some.

Too risky, Ukraine has been efficient about capturing Russian materiel and with same calibers it's likely that this would hurt Ukrainan personnel.

Better may be slipping in methanol into vodka bottles, those would be drunk before they could be captured.


Nah, just leave methanol in the original containers plastered with "METHYL ALCOHOL - POISON" labels.  They'll probably drink it anyway.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gaslight: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/blDRGHGXn0U?start=1245]
Hersh is interviewed about the Nordstream explosion and other Ukraine war-related matters; he also thinks Russia hasn't committed its main army (20:45).

Here are other opinions about the Nordstream explosion.


Of all of the Russian psy-ops of the last ~20 years, the one that dumbfounds me the most is how many supposedly smart, left-leaning people have bought the dumbest propaganda hook, line, and sinker.  Hersh is the perfect example.  He made his bones as an anti-war investigative journalist uncovering shiatty imperialistic war crimes, but in the last decade he's blatantly shilled for both Syria and Russia and denied their war crimes.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: gyorg: Dear China:
You're big, their small
you're attacking, they're defending
You want control, they want freedom

*their


I think someone's head just exploded.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Forgotten Weapons - Ukraine Special Forces Edition"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smoking GNU: Public Call Box: The Ukrainian prisoner of war allegedly executed in a video that emerged on March 6 has been identified serviceman Tymofiy Shadura of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, according to the brigade's official Facebook page.

Wot? Allegedly? We farking saw him get shot with AKs. What's so farking allegedly about that?
This word makes me more irritated every time i see it used.


This is not a movie court scene where it has to be oh so accurate to the letter of the law as not to aggrieve some delicate specimens. This is hard, brutal real live war crimes that everybody can recognize for what it is! Orc war crimes!
 
