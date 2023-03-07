 Skip to content
(CTV News) Looks like the Canadian military should have purchased that extended warranty (ctvnews.ca)
26
    Royal Canadian Navy, Government, Arctic, Engine, Stephen Harper, Canada, Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Coast Guard  
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been trying to contact them about that.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they sent a god damn balloon, instead of remembering to renew, it gets shot down.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: I've been trying to contact them about that.


They didn't trust the pimply faced kid at checkout who was pushing it on them.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 1 year warranty on the engine. That's all.

What kind of garbage build quality are you knowingly cranking out?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: A 1 year warranty on the engine. That's all.

What kind of garbage build quality are you knowingly cranking out?


pun intended?

what do you think the warranty on a massive engine should be that was part of the RFP?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope they got the undercoat on those tanks.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the HMCS Molson Ice gets kind of skunky as it ages?
 
TannerWorke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian taxpayers will foot the bill for repairs to a navy vessel...this is...news?

If the warranty period is fairly standard as far as navy-size engine manufacturers go, why is this news?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always get the Tru Coat as well.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a warranty like American used car dealers, Canada would be screwed even if they were within the warranty period! "You see, we told you the warranty was "Bumper to Bumper", we didn't mean anything in between the bumpers!"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Canadian Press reported last week that Ottawa is also on the hook for repairs to the Royal Canadian Air Force's Cyclone helicopters, one of which crashed off the coast of Greece in 2020, killing six Armed Forces members."

Oh, they're branching out from crashing Sea King helicopters.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What do Canadians need a military for if they are so goddamn friendly and polite?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1 year is typical for a construction project. Individual components may have longer warranties from their manufacturers.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Canada has a horrible record with buying ships. Last time they bought any was from the UK and they turned out to be total lumps of shiat too.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: What do Canadians need a military for if they are so goddamn friendly and polite?


Because sending a friendly letter asking the Chinese and Russians to please stay out of our arctic region isn't going to work very well.

Even the US wouldn't GTFO out when we asked and we're supposed to be best buds. The most they were willing to do was give Canada a heads up when they do go floating through.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: A 1 year warranty on the engine. That's all.

What kind of garbage build quality are you knowingly cranking out?


For large marine engines, that's typical. The use of them is far heavier than the average car engine and it takes an engineering department with constant attention to keep them running properly.

Large ships like this would have a 1-year warranty. The vessel is tested by the builder and the receiving entity, operate for sea trials, then returned to the shipyard for final adjustments. The vessel is signed over on an agreed date and maybe there is even a "punch list" of things left over that the shipyard will fix. Then, the warranty starts when the purchaser puts it into service for operations.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Always get the Tru Coat as well.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Because sending a friendly letter asking the Chinese and Russians to please stay out of our arctic region isn't going to work very well.

Even the US wouldn't GTFO out when we asked and we're supposed to be best buds. The most they were willing to do was give Canada a heads up when they do go floating through.


The arctic isn't "yours." It's open to the nations of the world for navigation as they please, same as how the US Navy sails through the straits of Taiwan and China gets all pissed about it. It's open waters for everyone.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: What do Canadians need a military for if they are so goddamn friendly and polite?


Serious answer:  Token of presence to ensure sovereignty of territory, especially in the north.  As the arctic melts itself into what will become the world's most lucrative shipping zone its important to ensure that the chunks marked 'Canada' don't get random Chinese or Russian flags parked on them as first steps towards soft annexation.

Actual serious answer:  Canada Geese might develop opposable thumbs, one must be prepared for that.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: What do Canadians need a military for if they are so goddamn friendly and polite?


Oh, you've never needed to try to work in Canada. Very strict about work visas. Will send you back if it appears you're there for work and don't have one. And the visa will need to be sponsored by someone that explains why a Canadian can't do the job. TBH they're no friendlier or politer than anyone else. And then you can go to Quebec and get the full french experience too.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: What do Canadians need a military for if they are so goddamn friendly and polite?


That's precisely why they need a military.

And their neighbor over the pole isn't quite so friendly and polite. I wouldn't put it past them to claim Banks Island because some whaler got stranded there in 1846.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: If it's a warranty like American used car dealers, Canada would be screwed even if they were within the warranty period! "You see, we told you the warranty was "Bumper to Bumper", we didn't mean anything in between the bumpers!"


It's like the extended warranty my mom bought from some shady company which paid for 'all covered repairs.' Which as it turns out, there are no covered repairs except for maybe the roof mounted left turn signal and the front middle windshield wiper (if equiped). So technically they didn't lie, I guess.
 
mederu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: What do Canadians need a military for if they are so goddamn friendly and polite?


Ever try taking their poutine or maple syrup?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Boo_Guy: Because sending a friendly letter asking the Chinese and Russians to please stay out of our arctic region isn't going to work very well.

Even the US wouldn't GTFO out when we asked and we're supposed to be best buds. The most they were willing to do was give Canada a heads up when they do go floating through.

The arctic isn't "yours." It's open to the nations of the world for navigation as they please, same as how the US Navy sails through the straits of Taiwan and China gets all pissed about it. It's open waters for everyone.


I can guarantee you that those passages would be classified differently if the USA happened to own the land surrounding them.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: mrmopar5287: Boo_Guy: Because sending a friendly letter asking the Chinese and Russians to please stay out of our arctic region isn't going to work very well.

Even the US wouldn't GTFO out when we asked and we're supposed to be best buds. The most they were willing to do was give Canada a heads up when they do go floating through.

The arctic isn't "yours." It's open to the nations of the world for navigation as they please, same as how the US Navy sails through the straits of Taiwan and China gets all pissed about it. It's open waters for everyone.

I can guarantee you that those passages would be classified differently if the USA happened to own the land surrounding them.


Your guarantee would be faulty.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I've been trying to contact them about that.


Fark user imageView Full Size


<whisper-roar> "We've been trying to reach you about your ships extended warranty..."
 
