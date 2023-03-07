 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   We thoroughly vetted the applicant, except for the part where he's under investigation. Should we not have hired him? You mean that's not good to do?   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Board of education, Education, Executive director, Employment, Resource, School district, appointment of Roger Ramjug, Strategic planning  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A GOP gig eagerly awaits him!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, Roger Ramjug is a great porn name.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It sounds like the investigation was kept secret, a journalist was given a tip by a confidential source, and the new employer only found out from the journalist.

Given what little we know, it's a big assumption to presume that the new employer missed information available to them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Not gonna lie, Roger Ramjug is a great porn name.


sites.google.comView Full Size
 
