(NYPost)   Wedding venue owner points gun at Florida newlyweds during reception in dispute over music. That kind of behavior is unacceptable...unless they had "Baby Shark" playing on a loop   (nypost.com) divider line
23
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should have got married in Vegas by an Elvis.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns, is there any problem they can't solve?


/s
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was REALLY hoping it was TFG**
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vansthing: Was REALLY hoping it was TFG**


Nah, he would have barged in demanding prima nocta
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naw, that farking "chicken dance".
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, what society needs is more guns.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not very polite..If you're going to pull a gun, at least shoot the flower girl or ring bearer..
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great advertisement for the venue.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to have a problem with music and noise, then you probably don't want to rent your property out for weddings.

Also-- rando weddings are farking obnoxious.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: That's not very polite..If you're going to pull a gun, at least shoot the flower girl or ring bearer..


Say what now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


My guess? Alcohol and pills
 
BeerBear
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"without intent to kill"

wth? he's waving the gun around and acting like a madman
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill.

How do they come up with that charge? Pointing a gun at the brides head and in the faces of others?  Was it unloaded or something?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cielo Farms?
Well f#$k you!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Of course he holds a gun like a total farking tool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Well, I had all these guns and there was a wedding go on... well, you know... the script kind of wrote itself, dinnit?"
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill.

How do they come up with that charge? Pointing a gun at the brides head and in the faces of others?  Was it unloaded or something?


Well, he seems like a stable individual who thinks  things through, weights pros and cons etc...
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lol. Still isn't the ear worm and torture of the psychotic Disney's It's a small world song which I am still trying to erase for decades in my mind.

Liked the Disney's GE Carousel of Progress and its theme music though.

Baby Shark song has a very negative affect on my fiancé, so I Rickroll her with it from time to time. Today's that day. Bawhahahahahahaha...
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

indylaw: You know, what society needs is more guns.


It would be a more politer society if it did.

/2A4life!
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: indylaw: You know, what society needs is more guns.

It would be a more politer society if it did.

/2A4life!


What is more polite than pulling a gun on a bride, a groom and their families who paid to rent your space and telling them to get out an hour before their contract is up?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Since it's Florida, "is the gun okay?"
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Since it's Florida, "is the gun okay?"


Of course not, it's in Florida.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How's that old saying go; "An armed society is a polite society"?
 
