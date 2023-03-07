 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Two young Insurrectionists with nothin' better to do than sit around the house, get high, and watch the tube. Here is what happened when they decided to cut loose. Go on, cut the ankle monitors and run   (thedailybeast.com)
    Followup, Arrest, Arrest warrant, Law, Defendant, Fugitive, Associated Press, Court, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That should help garner sympathy from the judge.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gee, folks who wanted to overthrow their country's government show callous disregard for the laws of said country? Color me shocked.

THIS is why these bastiches shouldn't be out on bail.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why this didn't happen sooner is a mystery to me. These folks aren't exactly law-abiding.

/Malpractice is in order on the judges who allowed any of them to have GPS ankle monitoring rather than 10x10 foot cells.
//no good comes of mollycoddling the white people
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They make their living off people's taxes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can't take a severed hamstring off.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


soon
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously inspired by Tucker Carlson's revelations.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the treason and run?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
e.lvme.me
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fredbox: That should help garner sympathy from the judge.


Yeah, not a great long term plan. What's the over/under on when they get caught? It's getting harder and harder to live an all-cash lifestyle.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ankle Monitors are kinda like slapping economic sanctions on eeevul countries. They can easily be gotten around, but they make authoritarians think they're doing something effective.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: fredbox: That should help garner sympathy from the judge.

Yeah, not a great long term plan. What's the over/under on when they get caught? It's getting harder and harder to live an all-cash lifestyle.


now that's it's news I'm sure the two, along w her already on the lam brother, have become a priority for the marshalls 

they'll be cuffed in under a month
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
this guy aint runnin' anywhere...
Fark user image
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Flowery Twats: fredbox: That should help garner sympathy from the judge.

Yeah, not a great long term plan. What's the over/under on when they get caught? It's getting harder and harder to live an all-cash lifestyle.

now that's it's news I'm sure the two, along w her already on the lam brother, have become a priority for the marshalls 

they'll be cuffed in under a month


I dunno - these people, while clearly not the smartest, tend to stockpile shiat like MRE's, guns and hunting cabins.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's BOLO time!

Nothing says guilty like trashing your ankle monitor
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: Giant Clown Shoe: Flowery Twats: fredbox: That should help garner sympathy from the judge.

Yeah, not a great long term plan. What's the over/under on when they get caught? It's getting harder and harder to live an all-cash lifestyle.

now that's it's news I'm sure the two, along w her already on the lam brother, have become a priority for the marshalls 

they'll be cuffed in under a month

I dunno - these people, while clearly not the smartest, tend to stockpile shiat like MRE's, guns and hunting cabins.


Yeah, but you can see from the picture above that the guy on the run is going to have a serious hankering for Cheetos and will be busted at a QuikTrip stocking up on snacks.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just check the dumpsters at Dennys
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Take the treason and run?


This needs more funnies, people.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shoulda asked Emperor Desantis for a pardon......
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: I dunno - these people, while clearly not the smartest, tend to stockpile shiat like MRE's, guns and hunting cabins.


Yeah they're all rugged individualists until they want a haircut.
 
binox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Another story about insurrectionists
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

this guy aint runnin' anywhere...


His "ankle" monitor must look like one of those collars they use to track problem grizzly bears.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: Giant Clown Shoe: Flowery Twats: fredbox: That should help garner sympathy from the judge.

Yeah, not a great long term plan. What's the over/under on when they get caught? It's getting harder and harder to live an all-cash lifestyle.

now that's it's news I'm sure the two, along w her already on the lam brother, have become a priority for the marshalls 

they'll be cuffed in under a month

I dunno - these people, while clearly not the smartest, tend to stockpile shiat like MRE's, guns and hunting cabins.


they also have shiatty friends and acquaintances who have criminal charges they want dropped and need cash for meth. If they want the three of them badly enough, they'll find them quickly. It's just a matter of resource allocation

/one of them will log onto xbox to play COD 100%
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PunGent: Mr. Shabooboo: Take the treason and run?

This needs more funnies, people.


Nah.
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They were all just having a peaceful picnic according to tucker Carlson.  And since don the con is getting reinstated, he will release them all anyway.

They kind of did us a favor, saving us the money and embarrassment of a trial.

I say we make them a statue for inside the new capitol when don gets back.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fredbox: That should help garner sympathy from the judge.


If they get the right judge they will probably get the "Boys will be boys" talk and let off with a stiff warning.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: this guy aint runnin' anywhere...[Fark user image 521x432]


Fark user image
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: this guy aint runnin' anywhere...[Fark user image image 521x432]


media.tenor.com
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Eunice's Social Calendar: this guy aint runnin' anywhere...[Fark user image 521x432]

Fark user image


bahahahaha...fun fact

...always a dwarf in d&d..always...end csb
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Send them to Gitmo upon capture.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But did they leave on a big olé jet airliner?
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: this guy aint runnin' anywhere...[Fark user image 521x432]


Conversely, he may be able to run for longer durations due to his high energy storage?

Follow the burning bacon smell..
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: I'm on the Lamb, But I Ain't No Sheep
Youtube 2vdsUDNpM54
 
