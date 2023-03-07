 Skip to content
(kdsm17.com)   Howie spent 5 years in a puppy mill where he was horribly mistreated, then was rescued and adopted. Now he's a contender in this year's Cadbury Bunny contest. Please welcome him and his forever family to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (kdsm17.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
An update on demon dog, Ralphie, who seems to be doing well in his intensive training classes (w/video)

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/04/us/ralphie-demon-dog-training-update-trnd/index.html
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a trifecta of Zekes of the Week!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

LucklessWonder:
[Fark user image 425x297]
[Fark user image 425x235]

It's a trifecta of Zekes of the Week!


♥♥♥
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was Rowena's birthday last week, and she got a peanut butter pumpkin cupcake with whipped cream frosting to celebrate.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty:
It was Rowena's birthday last week, and she got a peanut butter pumpkin cupcake with whipped cream frosting to celebrate.


Happy belated birthday Rowena 💜
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
If only they would get along :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 321x480] [View Full Size image _x_]
It was Rowena's birthday last week, and she got a peanut butter pumpkin cupcake with whipped cream frosting to celebrate.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel:


♥♥
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Dyson is pleased it is Woofsday.  He says every day is dog day in his Mom's house...also cat day every day.

Dyson had 24 hours of not eating, refused treats and food.  He is fine.  He gets wonky innards every now and then.  When he has that, he will not even eat treats, or the good food I have for them.  He has to get the junk outta there and he did....we ran for the border a couple of times.   He is good now.  Currently snoring on the sofa right now.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Dyson is pleased it is Woofsday.  He says every day is dog day in his Mom's house...also cat day every day.

Dyson had 24 hours of not eating, refused treats and food.  He is fine.  He gets wonky innards every now and then.  When he has that, he will not even eat treats, or the good food I have for them.  He has to get the junk outta there and he did....we ran for the border a couple of times.   He is good now.  Currently snoring on the sofa right now.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Not a happy camper right nwo. I've been doing Walmart grocery deliveries for close to 3 years now because pandemic & being high risk.  Up to this day I've never had an order experience go so badly. I don't know if the items weren't shopped, or if they failed to give the delivery driver the bag with the frozen items, but I didn't receive them and it wouldn't let me make a report online. Instead I had to cool my heels on their customer care line so I could get a refund.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Not a happy camper right nwo. I've been doing Walmart grocery deliveries for close to 3 years now because pandemic & being high risk.  Up to this day I've never had an order experience go so badly. I don't know if the items weren't shopped, or if they failed to give the delivery driver the bag with the frozen items, but I didn't receive them and it wouldn't let me make a report online. Instead I had to cool my heels on their customer care line so I could get a refund.

arrgggg!!!


arrgggg!!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boy do I have it rough :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel:

arrgggg!!!

Yeah, feeling a tad frustrated right now.  Walmart usually gets a 5 star rating when I give feedback weekly, but not today because they dropped the ball.  They got 3 stars today, but the 3rd party delivery person got 5 because he delivered what was given to him.

arrgggg!!!


Yeah, feeling a tad frustrated right now.  Walmart usually gets a 5 star rating when I give feedback weekly, but not today because they dropped the ball.  They got 3 stars today, but the 3rd party delivery person got 5 because he delivered what was given to him.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel:

Boy do I have it rough :-)
Boy do I have it rough :-)


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Not a happy camper right nwo. I've been doing Walmart grocery deliveries for close to 3 years now because pandemic & being high risk.  Up to this day I've never had an order experience go so badly. I don't know if the items weren't shopped, or if they failed to give the delivery driver the bag with the frozen items, but I didn't receive them and it wouldn't let me make a report online. Instead I had to cool my heels on their customer care line so I could get a refund.


🤬  I hope that you're able to get this resolved and sooner than later.  And maybe get something extra for your trouble.
Chewy refunded me $10 on my last order due to it being almost a week late. And it wasn't even their fault, it's mostly on FedEx and I acknowledged that in my email.  But they still gave me $10 back and every cent helps.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
But he became unglued?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

almostsane:

🤬  I hope that you're able to get this resolved and sooner than later.  And maybe get something extra for your trouble.
Chewy refunded me $10 on my last order due to it being almost a week late. And it wasn't even their fault, it's mostly on FedEx and I acknowledged that in my email.  But they still gave me $10 back and every cent helps.

Oh, I already got an email from Walmart telling me that the refund is being processed, but I'm not holding my breath about them giving me anything extra.  Of course Chewy seems to care far more about their customers than Walmart.  Remember when Chewy sent me a dozen pink roses after Salem crossed the RB?   Do you think Walmart or even Amazon would do that for a customer?

🤬  I hope that you're able to get this resolved and sooner than later.  And maybe get something extra for your trouble.
Chewy refunded me $10 on my last order due to it being almost a week late. And it wasn't even their fault, it's mostly on FedEx and I acknowledged that in my email.  But they still gave me $10 back and every cent helps.


Oh, I already got an email from Walmart telling me that the refund is being processed, but I'm not holding my breath about them giving me anything extra.  Of course Chewy seems to care far more about their customers than Walmart.  Remember when Chewy sent me a dozen pink roses after Salem crossed the RB?   Do you think Walmart or even Amazon would do that for a customer?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a week already!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes:

Oh, I already got an email from Walmart telling me that the refund is being processed, but I'm not holding my breath about them giving me anything extra.  Of course Chewy seems to care far more about their customers than Walmart.  Remember when Chewy sent me a dozen pink roses after Salem crossed the RB?   Do you think Walmart or even Amazon would do that for a customer?

I assume that was a rhetorical question but NO, of course not.  Although Amazon did process my refund quite promptly when something arrived broken. And I didn't have to bother shipping the damaged item back.

🤬  I hope that you're able to get this resolved and sooner than later.  And maybe get something extra for your trouble.
Chewy refunded me $10 on my last order due to it being almost a week late. And it wasn't even their fault, it's mostly on FedEx and I acknowledged that in my email.  But they still gave me $10 back and every cent helps.

Oh, I already got an email from Walmart telling me that the refund is being processed, but I'm not holding my breath about them giving me anything extra.  Of course Chewy seems to care far more about their customers than Walmart.  Remember when Chewy sent me a dozen pink roses after Salem crossed the RB?   Do you think Walmart or even Amazon would do that for a customer?


I assume that was a rhetorical question but NO, of course not.  Although Amazon did process my refund quite promptly when something arrived broken. And I didn't have to bother shipping the damaged item back.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage:

What a week already!
What a week already!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Incidentally, I have no idea how I've got a picture of a well-groomed springer in a flat cap on my phone. All the springers I know are complete tinks, with overgrown lug hair and lots of feathers in places where a dog groomer would cut them off.

Best guess, and I hope the mods can forgive me for mentioning a Farker that isn't in this thread, is that I've saved a pic that ViolentEastCoastCityshared with me, because that's another Farker who loves their springers, but also pays attention to grooming them in a way that I don't.

This is actually how I wash my dogs:
Dial Cross Species Family Guy
Youtube 8Xm05W9MbJM
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Incidentally, I have no idea how I've got a picture of a well-groomed springer in a flat cap on my phone. All the springers I know are complete tinks, with overgrown lug hair and lots of feathers in places where a dog groomer would cut them off.

Best guess, and I hope the mods can forgive me for mentioning a Farker that isn't in this thread, is that I've saved a pic that ViolentEastCoastCityshared with me, because that's another Farker who loves their springers, but also pays attention to grooming them in a way that I don't.

This is actually how I wash my dogs:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Xm05W9MbJM]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

iron de havilland: But he became unglued?

[Fark user image 425x566]


No, Andy came unglued. Buddy was a rock!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 750x610 antidepressant]


* May be habit-forming. Use as directed by your physician. Side effects include incontinence (for the puppers), sudden appearance of puppy hair everywhere and uncontrollable squee-ing.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes:

💗💗💗💗💗


💗💗💗💗💗
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wake us up when the food is ready.
 
