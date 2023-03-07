 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   In Putin's Russia Soviet tanks replace your tanks   (jpost.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TI-83 for calculating how bad you farked  up still strangely absent
 
TTFK
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are these the new tanks that fire the tactical shovel rounds?
 
darinwil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TTFK: Are these the new tanks that fire the tactical shovel rounds?


Likely, they are just trying to help out. See they fire the rounds and then drive into the already smoldering crater just dug, saving Ukraine valuable munitions.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And all for one of the biggest nothings in the world...Putting better sights on a 60 year old tank
isn't going to add 10 seconds to it's lifespan Vs. modern anti-armor weapons. Especially when it
has to get even closer to the target to be effective because of lack of main gun range.
A chunk of the tanks used in the battle  of 73 Easting in Iraq. Iraqi Army were using
T-62 as their second newest model tank..Bradley and Abrams tanks decimated them..
And this was in 1991...Most of the Bradley's used TOW and 25mm guns..Modern non-wire guided
weapons, longer range, more effective ammo should result in even more of these Russian museum pieces
becoming scrap metal for Ukrainian forges...
 
