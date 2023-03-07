 Skip to content
(MSN)   I could understand if they were the Cheddar Bay Biscuits, but Popeyes biscuits? Come on man
9
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't count the number of times Kirk has rammed the Enterprise into a Romulan ship, maybe these biscuits were her Kobayashi Maru?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm with you, Subby. Popeyes biscuits are good but not ram-your-car-into-the-store good.

Cracker Barrel, maybe, but not Popeyes.
 
vestona22
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, I don't think there's any need to qualify nor distinguish between the makers of the biscuits.  The only thing that needs to be said is, "Biscuits?  Come on man"
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let's not sully this thread with any further mention of Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think there's a small part of all of us that kind of understands.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know they're only like the 6th most popular company in town, but I'd ram my car for Allied Biscut.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Popeye's biscuits are greasy and gross..The same for Hardees (Carl Jr.)  (*No they don't pay me for saying it).
The  Lobster's biscuits a re pretty tasty..The least offensive are the ones from KFC..But I don't really like
them that much either....Plain boring drop biscuits without all the grease, like my grandpa made..
That's my kind..Some jelly or just honey... Mmmm...


IMHO KFC could (AND SHOULD) Bring back their dinner rolls..Cause those things were fantastic...
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MrBallou: I'm with you, Subby. Popeyes biscuits are good but not ram-your-car-into-the-store good.

Cracker Barrel, maybe, but not Popeyes.


Church's honey biscuits are pretty darn good.
 
