(Science Alert)   How about they personify giant evil space spiders? Chop up their wife and her lover on stage? Killer ones come from outer space. There are many more reasons to fear them   (sciencealert.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those are all things in your own head.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was taken to horror films since I was about 11 years old. And the only things that scare me in cinema are little girls and old men. So paging Dr. Freud.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always think that people who say they are scared of clowns are only pretending because 'everyone does it.'  I feel the same way about people who say they hate brussels sprouts.
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, maybe we're afraid if clowns because they are literal demons?? For some reason you didn't put demons in your little list, kinda blows your reputation right out of the water. Science is about facts guys.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I was taken to horror films since I was about 11 years old. And the only things that scare me in cinema are little girls and old men. So paging Dr. Freud.


I watched the chestburster scene in Alien at age 7 with my dad on a totally illegal VHS copy of the movie shot on camera from a tripod setup by a family friend who owned a theater, while we ate spaghetti, totally unperturbed. I'd also already been steeped in monster makeup and Harryhausen animation my entire life up to that point, so I knew it was all latex and bladders and guys under a rig with pumps full of pigs blood and whatnot. People scare me. Actual people with actual motives in the actual world.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby left out "'cos you're a wuss."
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They purposely enter the uncanny valley, then try to get you to let your guard down.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Clowns don't scare me. But they do annoy me.  I can't fit behind the wheel of a Miata, but 17 of those grease painted bastards can all ride in one Corolla.
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am very afraid of clowns. My mother was too. I don't know if I just got from her, but they always bothered me.
 
