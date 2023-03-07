 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   We all want "to burn away the negative energy, sadness and pain" in our lives. We just don't want to set apartment building filled with people ablaze doing it   (ksl.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Apartment, Door, Police officer, Injury, units of a Sandy apartment, Arrest, Crystal Nicole Moss, told police  
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire-The Ink Spots
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
According to Crystal, she wanted to burn the universe, but didn't want to hurt anyone," according to the affidavit.

daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know if she got all her negative out, but the neighbors know have there own negative energy.
 
