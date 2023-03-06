 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Ohio officer who killed a Black man in his bed has retired with pension intact, a stern talking to   (nbcnews.com) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh... it was wayyyy worse.  They brought in a Catholic nun with a ruler!!!!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohio officer who killed a Black man in his bed has retired with pension intact, a stern talking to

And a sternly worded letter placed into his permanent file.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that'll show him!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Civil suit should garnish that pension.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
how the black man got in his bed i have no idea...
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why does a retired officer need a badge and a gun?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The prosecutors said last month that reviews of use of force by law enforcement can be time-consuming and they sympathized with the frustration of the family, but they were "dedicated to achieving justice in this matter."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WTP 2: how the black man got in his bed i have no idea...


Grindr gets all kinds of busy during CPAC.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The victim was lying (down).
 
acouvis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Ohio officer who killed a Black man in his bed has retired with pension intact, a stern talking to

And a sternly worded letter placed into his permanent file.


I think that doubles as a recommendation letter at Fox News.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"...but cannot retain a gun or police badge after leaving the force."

Uh, why would they to begin with?
 
6nome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clearly, the black guy was "stirring the pot".
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
F*cking pigs
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alathea: Why does a retired officer need a badge and a gun?


Shall not be infringed!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

6nome: Clearly, the black guy was "stirring the pot".


so it was a drug thing
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alathea: Why does a retired officer need a badge and a gun?


LEOSA (Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act) is a federal law which, with some exceptions, allows law enforcement officers (current, retired, former, etc) to carry a gun anywhere in the US despite local laws.

The badge is more of a honorary thing.  Some departments give special "Retired" badges and others just let you keep the one you used forever. People take that really seriously though.

To most people this probably sounds like a slap on the wrist, but to someone who was a cop for 30 years this is basically the equivalent of cutting his balls off. The pension is probably protected by the police union.

He could still be charged with murder, but as we all know that's a pretty high bar to meet due to qualified immunity and a presumption in favor of the officer in general.  It would be a really tough uphill battle to prove that he planned to murder to the guy.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "...but cannot retain a gun or police badge after leaving the force."

Uh, why would they to begin with?


I wasn't able to loop this in with the other reply.  See below.
 
adamatari
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This shiat just isn't good enough. It's not good enough period.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khatores: BafflerMeal: "...but cannot retain a gun or police badge after leaving the force."

Uh, why would they to begin with?

I wasn't able to loop this in with the other reply.  See below.


I'm below. You're gonna want to look back up.
 
jmr61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Something tells me that he'll be just fine.
 
austerity101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
See, vaping kills!
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Leave it to Ohio to make shooting Black people into a solid retirement plan.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'd kill a black man in my bed, too.

I mean, unless I had invited him, then it would be cool.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: 6nome: Clearly, the black guy was "stirring the pot".

so it was a drug thing


Well yeah, he had a vape pen.  It might have just been tobacco, but it could have been marijuana.  And we all know what marijuana does to the black man.  One hit from that vape pen could have sent him into a rampage that would have killed every officer on scene.  The poor officer didn't even have time to yell the magic words 'stop resisting' but his quick thinking saved many lives.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

khatores: Alathea: Why does a retired officer need a badge and a gun?

LEOSA (Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act) is a federal law which, with some exceptions, allows law enforcement officers (current, retired, former, etc) to carry a gun anywhere in the US despite local laws.

The badge is more of a honorary thing.  Some departments give special "Retired" badges and others just let you keep the one you used forever. People take that really seriously though.

To most people this probably sounds like a slap on the wrist, but to someone who was a cop for 30 years this is basically the equivalent of cutting his balls off. The pension is probably protected by the police union.

He could still be charged with murder, but as we all know that's a pretty high bar to meet due to qualified immunity and a presumption in favor of the officer in general.  It would be a really tough uphill battle to prove that he planned to murder to the guy.


Maybe just for good measure, we should go ahead and actually cut his balls off.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shinji3i: khatores: BafflerMeal: "...but cannot retain a gun or police badge after leaving the force."

Uh, why would they to begin with?

I wasn't able to loop this in with the other reply.  See below.

I'm below. You're gonna want to look back up.


Fark comments load newest at the top and oldest at the bottom if you're using a desktop.  Mobile devices are opposite.
 
