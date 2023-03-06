 Skip to content
(AutoBlog)   Come to think of it, four Ferrari's stolen by three thieves isn't as easy as it sounds. Ferrari trifecta complete   (autoblog.com) divider line
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
four Ferrari's


Gud jorb, subliteratemitter.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple.  2 guys acted as lookouts and the third guy made 4 trips.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was an inside job.  Easier to get them stolen, and collect the insurance money, then sell a late model at a loss.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Simple.  2 guys acted as lookouts and the third guy made 4 trips.


The guy who made the 4 trips was designated as "Guy Ferrari".
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Simple.  2 guys acted as lookouts and the third guy made 4 trips.


You leave the chicken lookout when you drop off the first Ferrari, but when you bring the fox lookout in the next Ferrari you have to take the chicken lookout back to the Ferrari dealership and leave him there while you take the corn in the third Ferrari and then finally you and the chicken lookout steal the fourth Ferrari.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They put them on a car hauler. They are already chopped.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One is on a slow boat to Dubai and the other three are already parted out.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
4 Ferraris stolen by 3 thieves for the trifecta, submitted by 2 smittys
 
ansius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: four Ferrari's


Gud jorb, subliteratemitter.


angryflower.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
four Ferrari's stolen by three thieves

If you're a true apostrotard it should be thieve's.  None of this half-assed shiat.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's called insurance fraud.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: derpes_simplex: Simple.  2 guys acted as lookouts and the third guy made 4 trips.

You leave the chicken lookout when you drop off the first Ferrari, but when you bring the fox lookout in the next Ferrari you have to take the chicken lookout back to the Ferrari dealership and leave him there while you take the corn in the third Ferrari and then finally you and the chicken lookout steal the fourth Ferrari.


Isn't this the one where the scorpion says "Biatch, you knew I was a scorpion!"?
 
Demonsdemon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They used the old two sheep and a wolf trick.
Oh wait, nevermind.
 
