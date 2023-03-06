 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCBY Coos Bay)   Man holed up in Box Canyon makes call using drone   (kcby.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Lane County Search, Call for Help, Search and rescue, Man attaches cell phone, Telephone, Lane, Rescue, help  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should have dialed 555-8425.

/Mind the phone tree, though.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Forest road?
Real mountain man
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think there's more than a couple of guys up there and this a**hole's one of them...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew met girl with a box canyon one time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"LCSO adds that there were dozens of SAR missions this winter that involved a vehicle getting stuck in the snow. Nearly all of the vehicles that were stuck were 4x4 vehicles, with drivers thinking that the road would get better, or that they wouldn't get stuck."

Taxpayers kindly request survivors and all their presumed "loved ones" donate generously to the LCSO, because their services are being overwhelmed by the need presented by these solidly stout and sound-of-mind who will surely lead us all into a better, brighter future!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Weekend warrior with a death wish and drone?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meat0918: Weekend warrior with a death wish and drone?


Holy shiat that is way up and out there. Not even one of those "whoopsie, did I do that?" things.

Lucky they got any service no matter what elevation
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.