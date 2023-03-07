 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   He's a lumberjack and he's not ok   (nbc4i.com) divider line
    Murica, Arraignment, Preliminary hearing, Prosecutor, Judge, Felony, Arrest, Defendant, County court  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We all hope he gets out of jail soon and can resume posting comments on Fark.

/Srsly tho, toss the key far, far away.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He sounds nice.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is he single? The article didn't say.

/asking for an enemy
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Okay, i'm not well versed in drugs, what the heck did this guy take?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"and not being allowed to have alcohol, drugs, or weapons."

Odds he can stay away from those items?  About 7,000 to 1.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Okay, i'm not well versed in drugs, what the heck did this guy take?


Meth or coke could do it or he may just have a personality disorder. The fact they tried for a competency on the guy for the other charges leads me to think probably the latter.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Son?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I scared the crap out of the code enforcement guy who was preparing to ticket my truck for being on the street ( i have no driveway, house has been here for 95 years)... i walked up on him in my boots and heavy robe during a snowstorm, didnt see me til i was three feet from me, he took a quick three steps backward, if ida had a gun i woulda fired at him, he made no me move my gfs truck, getting it stuck more than it already was. I yelled at him " so are you happy now?!"  F*cker had the balls to come back next morning early and cheapshot me with a 150 dollar ticket. Next day i went and threatened the city with a lawsuit if they keep farking with me. That guy quit. No attempts since then. Winter aint over here yet.
 
jmr61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: I scared the crap out of the code enforcement guy who was preparing to ticket my truck for being on the street ( i have no driveway, house has been here for 95 years)... i walked up on him in my boots and heavy robe during a snowstorm, didnt see me til i was three feet from me, he took a quick three steps backward, if ida had a gun i woulda fired at him, he made no me move my gfs truck, getting it stuck more than it already was. I yelled at him " so are you happy now?!"  F*cker had the balls to come back next morning early and cheapshot me with a 150 dollar ticket. Next day i went and threatened the city with a lawsuit if they keep farking with me. That guy quit. No attempts since then. Winter aint over here yet.


Are you sure TFA isn't about you? Because you sound nutty.
 
