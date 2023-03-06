 Skip to content
(KSN Wichita)   What was old is new again. Let me play you the song of my people   (ksn.com) divider line
DoctorCal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Last Wednesday I was on a call with a customer who recently moved from Florida to Nebraska and he was suddenly very confused and stopped the call to ask his wife WTF was happening. Apparently he hadn't heard a civil defense siren before.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What does Lightfoot have to say about all of this?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pachelbel Rant
Youtube JdxkVQy7QLM
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to live near one that they tested weekly. I always wondered what we were supposed to do if there were a tornado at noon on a Tuesday (IIRC), but I thought it sounded cool and it was just far enough away that I couldn't miss it, but it didn't overwhelm me.

I suppose if there were a tornado at the usual testing time it wouldn't stop after 20-30 seconds.
 
