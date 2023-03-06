 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   They need to let it breathe, for four years   (bbc.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pink Floyd - Breathe
Youtube mrojrDCI02k
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fix the headline. What percentage of Americans can't see the difference between breathe and breath?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neapoi: Fix the headline. What percentage of Americans can't see the difference between breathe and breath?


Definately alot.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [YouTube video: Pink Floyd - Breathe]


Eluveitie - Breathe (2019) HQ
Youtube yLzWwYgALXU
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Add two years for the silver coat.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neapoi: Fix the headline. What percentage of Americans can't see the difference between breathe and breath?


Shows what you know. When I open up my box of Franzia, I cut a portion of the inner foil on top. This does two things. Oe, it allows it to come out of the spigot faster. Two, it allows it to breathe.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks for bringing me back to the dorms in 2004 with Anna Nalick's Breathe (2 AM).

God is she 💯
 
jsmilky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
geez, i wear my best suit fot traffic court
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TFA:  "A former Mexican beauty queen and her partner have been jailed in Spain for four years for stealing 45 bottles of wine worth an estimated $1.7m (£1.4m)."

Geez, and they said _this_ pair were thieves. Very sure it's not them who'd been stealing.
 
borg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Doesn't this happen about four times a year all over the world from Indonesia to Costa Rica.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: neapoi: Fix the headline. What percentage of Americans can't see the difference between breathe and breath?

Shows what you know. When I open up my box of Franzia, I cut a portion of the inner foil on top. This does two things. Oe, it allows it to come out of the spigot faster. Two, it allows it to breathe.


But does it need to breathe if you are just inhaling it anyway?
 
borg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

borg: Doesn't this happen about four times a year all over the world from Indonesia to Costa Rica.


Oops, wrong thread 🥸
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: neapoi: Fix the headline. What percentage of Americans can't see the difference between breathe and breath?

Definately alot.


it's gotten worse
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like a lot of amerisayings, but I really dislike gotten
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's late, but isn't that like 40K per bottle?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lady J: I like a lot of amerisayings, but I really dislike gotten


Could of been worse, for all intensive purposes.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Lady J: I like a lot of amerisayings, but I really dislike gotten

Could of been worse, for all intensive purposes.


take it for granite
 
