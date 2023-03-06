 Skip to content
(Axios)   Thanks Boomers   (axios.com) divider line
19
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They weren't sporting all those "we're spending our children's inheritance" stickers back when for nothin'.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The average person got an extra $95 in that SS raise. Woohoo, big spending spree!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're welcome.

Now get off my lawn.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What'd I do now? I'm not even on SS yet and I just know I've done something wrong.

/ this is like my wife goading me because I must be guilty of something
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
George Soros pays me a fortune to protest at rallies.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nah, f*ck 'em. The planet is still burning because they didn't do shiat to stop it.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Nah, f*ck 'em. The planet is still burning because they didn't do shiat to stop it.


and what are you all doing?  Asking for everything that the Boomers had, and then some?
How do you expect that would work out?  Nobody ever says.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Consumers don't spend money?
Whine about how awful it is.
Consumers spend money?
Whine about how awful it is.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: The average person got an extra $95 in that SS raise. Woohoo, big spending spree!


this reminds me of when paul ryan was touting a quote from somebody who said the tax cut was going to cover her costco membership
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fredbox: They weren't sporting all those "we're spending our children's inheritance" stickers back when for nothin'.


I tell my parents all the time, spend it ALL, you saved it at the cost of me wearing hand me downs and telling me there's no money for college. I didn't have a HARD life but little messed up things like having to lease the lawn mower from my dad when I was 12 and mowing neighbors' lawns, 18 and you're out of the house, and other forced austerity when my dad was a military officer then nurse after retirement and my mother a college professor make me bitter about their money. Spend it, I don't want it. I borderline spoil my child and have no regrets.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: foo monkey: Nah, f*ck 'em. The planet is still burning because they didn't do shiat to stop it.

and what are you all doing?  Asking for everything that the Boomers had, and then some?


It's a bit farking late for that. We should've gotten free college and interest-free home loans 20 years ago.

How do you expect that would work out?  Nobody ever says.

Do you expect us to shut down the handouts as soon as we have ours, like they did?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're dumb enough to take BoA's word for it, you deserve whatever you get
 
The Brains
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: foo monkey: Nah, f*ck 'em. The planet is still burning because they didn't do shiat to stop it.

and what are you all doing?  Asking for everything that the Boomers had, and then some?
How do you expect that would work out?  Nobody ever says.


It's not like you're allowed to go into the forest and start homesteading

I just want to make enough money to where I can get away from everyone
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Vansthing: little messed up things like having to lease the lawn mower from my dad when I was 12 and mowing neighbors' lawns


this is child abuse
 
The Brains
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Vansthing: little messed up things like having to lease the lawn mower from my dad when I was 12 and mowing neighbors' lawns

this is child abuse


It was a military family. Happens in most.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait so we give Social Security recipients more money because of increased cost-of-living expenses and BofA is now suddenly surprised those same people are spending that money on the things they couldn't afford before?
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Vansthing: little messed up things like having to lease the lawn mower from my dad when I was 12 and mowing neighbors' lawns

this is child abuse


Taught me to save and buy my own mower so not all bad l, but still I was all proud "Hey dad! Mr. Chandler is going to pay me $15 to mow his lawn!" "Who's mower are you going to use?" "Ours" "you mean mine...that'll cost you $3 per lawn"...we don't talk much anymore.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Vansthing: moothemagiccow: Vansthing: little messed up things like having to lease the lawn mower from my dad when I was 12 and mowing neighbors' lawns

this is child abuse

Taught me to save and buy my own mower so not all bad l, but still I was all proud "Hey dad! Mr. Chandler is going to pay me $15 to mow his lawn!" "Who's mower are you going to use?" "Ours" "you mean mine...that'll cost you $3 per lawn"...we don't talk much anymore.


I had to sign an IOU for a new bike tire to get to school. Kept in it his wallet and would silently wave it at me until it was paid back. And this from a gut who flew on the concorde for business on a monthly basis.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Vansthing: little messed up things like having to lease the lawn mower from my dad when I was 12 and mowing neighbors' lawns

this is child abuse


Boomer parents, divorced, then mom married another boomer alcoholic. Poor taste in men.
Biological father sent $25 on my birthday and at Christmas while he owned every possible toy from boats to motorcycles to RVs and took grand tour USA vacations and lived in Florida while I was getting whipped with a belt and grounded over my grades. High school graduation and don't let the door hit your butt. Found my way to college, paid with loans, mom and dad both now have comfortable retirement pensions. I'll never pay off the student loans. Dad and I haven't spoken since 2005 and he's never met his grandkids.  His loss, their gain.
My kids have a different life entirely and they'll never know.
 
