 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Plane crashes into 9/11 report commission member   (nbcnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

654 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2023 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think it was more the 9/11 commission member who crashed into the plane.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was up there when it hit a frozen band of chemtrails
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama's weather machine did this!
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only guess that the plane was comfortable and didn't require lap belts because private jet.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't make myself look, but the smoothbrains over at r/conspiracy must be having a field day with this.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: I can't make myself look, but the smoothbrains over at r/conspiracy must be having a field day with this.


Of course it was all a setup. Moderately semi-prominent, slightly important people never die in accidents.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My entire life I've been told turbulence cant cause a wreck, now you're saying it can?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue Alanice Morrisett.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By Uwa Ede-Osifo and Corky Siemaszko

Those arent real names. Obviously this is coded info for someone.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And you actually think that's what happened?

You rubes.

He was hiat by a transphasic holographic plasma micromissile fired by the trilateral CIA.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ISO15693: By Uwa Ede-Osifo and Corky Siemaszko

Those arent real names. Obviously this is coded info for someone.


You can't spell 'Saudi Owe Foe' without 'Uwa Ede Osifo'.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She was up there when it hit a frozen band of chemtrails


This sounds right to me. Nasty bit of business, those things
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Turbulence can't melt steel beams.
 
jman144
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I can't make myself look, but the smoothbrains over at r/conspiracy must be having a field day with this.


Also, don't cross the streams.
 
jman144
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: And you actually think that's what happened?

You rubes.

He was hiat by a transphasic holographic plasma micromissile fired by the trilateral CIA.


Ummmm actually, that level of tech is only available to the ipsilateral CIA, and everyone who isn't a straight-up psy-op knows that!!!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: My entire life I've been told turbulence cant cause a wreck, now you're saying it can?


You're supposed to say "I've been assured".
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure the release of Covid was an accident, just like 9/11 was an accident.

Those buildings accidentally ran into those planes
 
mistahtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hardinparamedic: And you actually think that's what happened?

You rubes.

He was hiat by a transphasic holographic plasma micromissile fired by the trilateral CIA.


Turn down your tinfoil hat 4 watts.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.