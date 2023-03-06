 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Hot rod punk on scooter ripping off old ladies' necklaces. If I was there on my souped up Hoveround he would be toast   (cbs12.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida, Man accused, elderly victims, scooter, WTVX, Miami metropolitan area, WTCN-CA, RKO General, WFOR-TV  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2023 at 8:55 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
403 Forbidden... booo!

sounds distinctly uncouth though, plus Flo Rida... so I reckon I'm safe to assume some wretchedness & villainy...

/hark at 'er!  lotta big words
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First of all don't wear jewelry out. Who are trying to impress.
Second, I doubt I would use it. But I have ruger lcp with lazer. Just in case. Anyone can carry in Florida like Texas now, think. I'd probably just give up the money clip.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: First of all don't wear jewelry out. Who are trying to impress.


and wipe that smile off your face, n all !
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Footage of the chase...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I will never forgive Star Wars for this.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.