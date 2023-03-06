 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Man tries to open emergency door on a flight to Boston and stabs flight attendant. He is tackled by other passengers, who then ask if he likes apples   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: Scary, Logan International Airport, Airline, flight attendant, Flight attendant, Spoon, Aircrew, Francisco Severo Torres, Complaint  
•       •       •

1157 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2023 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just once.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm starting to think that America might have a problem with mental health treatment.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TSA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
98RKC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a criminal complaint, Torres told investigators he broke a spoon in half a bathroom on the airplane to use as a weapon

Ummm whut?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So,... he poked a flight attendant in the collar and shirt 3 times with a broken metal spoon?

#Success
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

98RKC: According to a criminal complaint, Torres told investigators he broke a spoon in half a bathroom on the airplane to use as a weapon

Ummm whut?


They are quite small.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

98RKC: According to a criminal complaint, Torres told investigators he broke a spoon in half a bathroom on the airplane to use as a weapon

Ummm whut?


Here's the problem:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Torres was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport Monday and will remain detained pending a hearing set for Thursday.

I hope he remains detained after that too, that sounds kind of extreme.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

98RKC: According to a criminal complaint, Torres told investigators he broke a spoon in half a bathroom on the airplane to use as a weapon

Ummm whut?


Cut your heart Out with a spoon
Youtube MhfuuKiTcYQ
The lunatic must have been a big Alan Rickman fan.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless he was on some serious drugs, I always wonder how this kind of crazy happens. He earns money somehow, buys a cross-country flight ticket, goes through the process of packing, showing up at the right gate on time, etc, and then suddenly he's attacking flight attendants with a spoon and wants to jump out of a flying plane.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's me, maybe I'm crazy, I don't know. But if I see someone start farking around with emergency locks on the doors while we're in flight and attendants aren't around, *that's* the point I'm moving to tackle the asshole.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest, it was an emergency.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was during the flight. I'm really starting to wonder why flight attendants don't just watch in amusement while the idiots tucker themselves out. The doors open outwards and have 1,100 pounds of pressure on every quare foot when at crusing speed. Do flight attenants really not know this?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: Unless he was on some serious drugs, I always wonder how this kind of crazy happens. He earns money somehow, buys a cross-country flight ticket, goes through the process of packing, showing up at the right gate on time, etc, and then suddenly he's attacking flight attendants with a spoon and wants to jump out of a flying plane.


Altitude sickness.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: browntimmy: Unless he was on some serious drugs, I always wonder how this kind of crazy happens. He earns money somehow, buys a cross-country flight ticket, goes through the process of packing, showing up at the right gate on time, etc, and then suddenly he's attacking flight attendants with a spoon and wants to jump out of a flying plane.

Altitude sickness.


Attitude sickness.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What are you going to do, stab me?"
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: It was during the flight. I'm really starting to wonder why flight attendants don't just watch in amusement while the idiots tucker themselves out. The doors open outwards and have 1,100 pounds of pressure on every quare foot when at crusing speed. Do flight attenants really not know this?


1) I don't know how you could just discount the level of mental instability on display.

2) As a passenger, I don't imagine seeing attendants sitting back and watching such a scenario unfold would be all that comforting.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Maybe it's me, maybe I'm crazy, I don't know. But if I see someone start farking around with emergency locks on the doors while we're in flight and attendants aren't around, *that's* the point I'm moving to tackle the asshole.


I'd be more inclined to watch the real time lesson in physics happen as dumb shiat tries to open an aircraft door in-flight.

I will stand by my assertion that better math and physics education would alleviate a lot of this.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And I'm starting to think that America might have a problem with mental health treatment.


What mental health treatment?
 
phishrace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Torres was then tackled by other passengers on the flight and was immediately taken into custody after the flight landed.

Proving once again that when the shiat hits the fan, anyone can be a hero. Yes, even Farkers.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

browntimmy: Unless he was on some serious drugs, I always wonder how this kind of crazy happens. He earns money somehow, buys a cross-country flight ticket, goes through the process of packing, showing up at the right gate on time, etc, and then suddenly he's attacking flight attendants with a spoon and wants to jump out of a flying plane.


Liquor and Ambien might do it.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

browntimmy: Unless he was on some serious drugs, I always wonder how this kind of crazy happens. He earns money somehow, buys a cross-country flight ticket, goes through the process of packing, showing up at the right gate on time, etc, and then suddenly he's attacking flight attendants with a spoon and wants to jump out of a flying plane.


Benzos and Booze?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Toxophil: It was during the flight. I'm really starting to wonder why flight attendants don't just watch in amusement while the idiots tucker themselves out. The doors open outwards and have 1,100 pounds of pressure on every quare foot when at crusing speed. Do flight attenants really not know this?


Not worth the risk there's a pressure drop. Also what about the passengers  who might freak out watching him try. I'd much rather go monkey apeshiat and risk a cutlery fight than sit around watching someone trying to open the door, and I know it's physically unlikely because of the air pressure too.  phobias is phobias
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

browntimmy: Unless he was on some serious drugs, I always wonder how this kind of crazy happens. He earns money somehow, buys a cross-country flight ticket, goes through the process of packing, showing up at the right gate on time, etc, and then suddenly he's attacking flight attendants with a spoon and wants to jump out of a flying plane.


You're assuming his family didn't buy him a ticket to get rid of him.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rent Party: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Maybe it's me, maybe I'm crazy, I don't know. But if I see someone start farking around with emergency locks on the doors while we're in flight and attendants aren't around, *that's* the point I'm moving to tackle the asshole.

I'd be more inclined to watch the real time lesson in physics happen as dumb shiat tries to open an aircraft door in-flight.

I will stand by my assertion that better math and physics education would alleviate a lot of this.


And I'll stand by my assertion that someone nutty enough to try it is nutty enough to escalate the situation to the point where people *do* end up getting hurt, so putting an end to it while they're distracted is a better option.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Maybe it's me, maybe I'm crazy, I don't know. But if I see someone start farking around with emergency locks on the doors while we're in flight and attendants aren't around, *that's* the point I'm moving to tackle the asshole.


Well, as a general sign that there's a nutjob onboard, sure. Opening the doors during the flight, even at relatively low altitudes, remains a physical impossibility.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Maybe it's me, maybe I'm crazy, I don't know. But if I see someone start farking around with emergency locks on the doors while we're in flight and attendants aren't around, *that's* the point I'm moving to tackle the asshole.


Why bother?  You're not getting those doors open in the air. Let the little gut tucker himself out and then tackle him.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Toxophil: It was during the flight. I'm really starting to wonder why flight attendants don't just watch in amusement while the idiots tucker themselves out. The doors open outwards and have 1,100 pounds of pressure on every quare foot when at crusing speed. Do flight attenants really not know this?

Not worth the risk there's a pressure drop. Also what about the passengers  who might freak out watching him try. I'd much rather go monkey apeshiat and risk a cutlery fight than sit around watching someone trying to open the door, and I know it's physically unlikely because of the air pressure too.  phobias is phobias


A 91.66 psi pressure drop... while flying.
Was the flight from Atlanta to Atlantis?

/ times sq inch of door minus whatever the guy could push, solve for negligible X.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: browntimmy: Unless he was on some serious drugs, I always wonder how this kind of crazy happens. He earns money somehow, buys a cross-country flight ticket, goes through the process of packing, showing up at the right gate on time, etc, and then suddenly he's attacking flight attendants with a spoon and wants to jump out of a flying plane.

Liquor and Ambien might do it.


I need to qualify that with:

Never, ever mix those two.


But I think there have been cases where people did on a flight, either they didn't know not to do this, or they thought it would be OK?

In any case I'd never even take Ambien alone.  My wife takes it and I've seen what it can do.  Also, I would be that person who took it then sleepwalks naked into the courtyard of my building at 3 AM.

And that's how you end up having to tell people when you move for the rest of your life.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lol, shiat, got that backwards. Atlantis to Atlanta.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't underestimate how much damage some people can do with a spoon:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: IRestoreFurniture: browntimmy: Unless he was on some serious drugs, I always wonder how this kind of crazy happens. He earns money somehow, buys a cross-country flight ticket, goes through the process of packing, showing up at the right gate on time, etc, and then suddenly he's attacking flight attendants with a spoon and wants to jump out of a flying plane.

Liquor and Ambien might do it.

I need to qualify that with:

Never, ever mix those two.


But I think there have been cases where people did on a flight, either they didn't know not to do this, or they thought it would be OK?

In any case I'd never even take Ambien alone.  My wife takes it and I've seen what it can do.  Also, I would be that person who took it then sleepwalks naked into the courtyard of my building at 3 AM.

And that's how you end up having to tell people when you move for the rest of your life.


Lol. My cousin, gave me an ambian once. I was up late drinking vodka. I "woke up" on a ridgeback mountain trail the next town over, watching the sun rise over the ocean. All I remember is that I went there to tag a WWII pillbox with meaningful song lyrics.
 
Nubreed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was it a rusty spoon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So,... he poked a flight attendant in the collar and shirt 3 times with a broken metal spoon?

#Success


I thought they had stopped using metal utensils on airplanes, in favor of those flimsy plastic jobs that break as soon as you look at them funny.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"United Airlines says it has banned Torres from flying on future flights following this incident."


Coming to a Southwest or Spirit Airlines flight near you....
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He told you not to call him Shirley...
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Somaticasual: So,... he poked a flight attendant in the collar and shirt 3 times with a broken metal spoon?

#Success

I thought they had stopped using metal utensils on airplanes, in favor of those flimsy plastic jobs that break as soon as you look at them funny.


Now they are giving out those wooden things that make you feel like they're leaving slivers in your mouth.

I did get metal utensils in an airport restaurant a while back though.  I was excited about that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Somaticasual: So,... he poked a flight attendant in the collar and shirt 3 times with a broken metal spoon?

#Success

I thought they had stopped using metal utensils on airplanes, in favor of those flimsy plastic jobs that break as soon as you look at them funny.


Not in 1st class?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ukexpat: Somaticasual: So,... he poked a flight attendant in the collar and shirt 3 times with a broken metal spoon?

#Success

I thought they had stopped using metal utensils on airplanes, in favor of those flimsy plastic jobs that break as soon as you look at them funny.


I had metal utensils on my last domestic flight.

Of course that was in first class, I don't know what they give you animals back in steerage, and I don't want to know.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.