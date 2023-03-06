 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Hawaii: where you can get away from it all   (bbc.com) divider line
10
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The couple is suing Sail Maui for $5m (£4m) for general damages and emotional distress.
"They thought they were going to die", the couple's attorney, Jared Washkowitz, told Hawaii News Now."

Holy shiat... being made to think youre going to die is worth $5M?!?!
Southwest airlines owes me like 200 million!
 
someonelse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I saw that movie.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
New anxiety, unlocked!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chewd: "The couple is suing Sail Maui for $5m (£4m) for general damages and emotional distress.
"They thought they were going to die", the couple's attorney, Jared Washkowitz, told Hawaii News Now."

Holy shiat... being made to think youre going to die is worth $5M?!?!
Southwest airlines owes me like 200 million!


Imagine what what those pre-colonoscopy medicine manufacturers would have pay
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrparks: New anxiety, unlocked!


The charter company says they did three headcounts and none of the other tourists noticed they were still out there.

Maybe somethinggot in the boat in their stead and is now roaming the land.  That's two new anxieties.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I remember a youtube video about something similar, but the people left behind died.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chewd: "The couple is suing Sail Maui for $5m (£4m) for general damages and emotional distress.
"They thought they were going to die", the couple's attorney, Jared Washkowitz, told Hawaii News Now."

Holy shiat... being made to think youre going to die is worth $5M?!?!
Southwest airlines owes me like 200 million!


Start high to account for your lawyer's fees and the eventual agreed-on settlement
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They were lucky. Lucky they were half a mile from shore. Lucky they knew which direction shore was while bobbing in the sea at water level. Lucky they had snorkel gear on. Lucky they were both in good shape and had the endurance to swim so far while scared.

(Not so lucky the tour company badly farked up.)
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So what happens with the capitan and the boat?  I assume they have to be licensed for this kind of thing.
 
