(NPR)   Microscopic Algae Growing Abundantly   (npr.org) divider line
17
posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2023 at 8:35 PM



17 Comments     (+0 »)
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anybody...cover band....


media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Alabama was the Crimson Tide
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this what happens when all the florida women share a jail cell at the same time?

/dead fish dumpster
/not sorry
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Subby, you little impish headline writer.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: anybody...cover band....


[media.npr.org image 850x565]


Onlyfish?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: anybody...cover band....


[media.npr.org image 850x565]


A dumpster purely full of dead fish in the florida sun? Something tells me they do not need to worry about random passersby being close enough to huck random trash in there.  I've lived near the waterfront before, and the places where the commercial fishing/lobstering boats dock there'll be random sea life waste disposed of, and they smell horrid from hundreds of feet away without any assistance from the wind.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does it kill floridians?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rush-Red Tide (Lyrics)
Youtube gO8W0qEmMPQ
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: WTP 2: anybody...cover band....


[media.npr.org image 850x565]

A dumpster purely full of dead fish in the florida sun? Something tells me they do not need to worry about random passersby being close enough to huck random trash in there.  I've lived near the waterfront before, and the places where the commercial fishing/lobstering boats dock there'll be random sea life waste disposed of, and they smell horrid from hundreds of feet away without any assistance from the wind.


As this is Florida, I assume the biggest concerns are locals eating the fish, locals gathering up armfuls of the fish to throw into fast food restaurant dining areas, locals using the fish as weapons to bludgeon one another in an enraged dispute over meth and/or pudding and locals getting a hold of explosives to make a homemade dead fish bomb.
 
fat boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can you please relocate this dumpster upwind of Mar a Lago
 
bittermang
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fat boy: Can you please relocate this dumpster upwind of Mar a Lago


Wait, that's not a picture of Maralago
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can we mix it with the stuff growing around the Jack Daniels distillery and sell it as a superfood?
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There is a reason the gulf coast never got as developed as the Atlantic coast.
Very rarely, the Atlantic coast will also get a bad alge bloom, sometimes connected to one on the gulf coast, sometimes due to discharges from the sugar plantations and lake Okeechobee.
But the gulf coast gets them from a natural cycle taking place significantly offshore of blooms, die offs, and then the decomposed remnants of the dieoffs fueling blooms years later.  Doesn't happen on the Atlantic coast because the depth drops off much faster.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
hope it gets Trump and Desantis
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Microscopic algae? There's been a lot of Florida scum in the news lately.
 
Fereals
‘’ less than a minute ago  

replacementcool: does it kill floridians?


Some of the ones too stupid/belligerent enough to ignore the warning not to swim in in. So yes.
 
