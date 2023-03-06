 Skip to content
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ess in le dog!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very angry indeed.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuances of iron and nickel doesn't sound too unusual for French wine.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Very angry indeed.


With a hint of Illudium Q-36.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Nuances of iron and nickel doesn't sound too unusual for French wine.


The iridium gets it glowing reviews!

/Probably unlikely most impacts have iridium
//Not an astrologist
///Even if my avatar looks sciency lol
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extra-terroir
 
Fast Thick Pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In America, we make our own craters!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad used to have a house about 20mi from there, in St. Thibery. I had one of the best, and most unassuming, meals of my life at a shack of a place near the crater. If you ever go to France get off the beaten path and get out in the vines, and please, don't be the Ugly American.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some scientists proposed the idea that the Domaine du Météore region in the south of France was the site of a meteorite crater in the 1950s.

Not the News. The Olds

/vintage tag passed out drunk?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh they are gonna get big bucks now
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: My dad used to have a house about 20mi from there, in St. Thibery. I had one of the best, and most unassuming, meals of my life at a shack of a place near the crater. If you ever go to France get off the beaten path and get out in the vines, and please, don't be the Ugly American.


*adjusts fannypack*

THEY DON'T SERVE SNAILS AND WHATNOT DO THEY?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Oh they are gonna get big bucks now


Don't all wineries have some wacky little catch, like roadside flyover towns? Some are located in the shadow of a mystic mountain. Some were downwind of Raquel Welch's fart. I'll just buy whatever has the funniest label.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby's headline is like a description of one of my dates

/ fortified wine and a trip to the artillery range
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh. This season of "Picard" just gets weirder and weirder.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: My dad used to have a house about 20mi from there, in St. Thibery. I had one of the best, and most unassuming, meals of my life at a shack of a place near the crater. If you ever go to France get off the beaten path and get out in the vines, and please, don't be the Ugly American.



Eh....the Brits are so much worse these days.

But speaking as someone who used to work at a winery, and has been to Europe:

For the love of God, please do not act like a damn bachelorette party when you are at a winery.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cheron: Extra-terroir


trekmovie.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
scontent-ord5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
