 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Study reveals that abstaining from masturbating raises risk of anxiety, depression and erectile dysfunction. Lowers risk of crusty socks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2023 at 4:50 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, well try explaining that to the officer that you're doing it for health reasons when they arrest you in the Walmart bathroom.

He obviously wasn't up to date with the latest studies.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So OnlyFans girls are practically doctors now :P
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sound like a got a hard break.  Must be a side effect of inflation.  Well, different strokes for different folks, I say.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those who abide by the practice even call themselves 'Fapstronauts'.

Well, Fark. You know what to do.
...Update the target board.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I still find it funny that uptight Christian radicals managed to convince people on 4chan and Reddit that not masturbating was about being totally logical and healthy.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*Claps hands...muffled clapping sounds due to hairy palms*
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Masturbating makes me tired for days anymore. I've given up on it. My record is 6 times in a single day way back in the 1990's.
/fap
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 600x776]


In reloading you want to subtract 10% from the maximum load before working your way up.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SaturnShadow: So OnlyFans girls are practically doctors now :P


I prefer to think of them as nurses... HOT nurses
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Socks, ouch. Y'all don't just blast it wherever like a gushing firehose?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Explains the Proud Boys
 
ssa5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also, if you are 50+ male it is very good for your prostate, enough that some doctors will recommend this if not currently in a sexual relation. Though getting my insurance to pay for multiple OnlyFans and Pornhub accounts has yet to be successful, but gonna keep trying.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fapping helps keep your prostate healthy. There is a reason why even squirrels do it. There was a study years ago about that.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or you've just stopped caring.
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ssa5: Also, if you are 50+ male it is very good for your prostate, enough that some doctors will recommend this if not currently in a sexual relation. Though getting my insurance to pay for multiple OnlyFans and Pornhub accounts has yet to be successful, but gonna keep trying.


Interesting. I was always concerned 'switching gears' too often would wear down the associated muscles and cause more issues later.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Fapping helps keep your prostate healthy. There is a reason why even squirrels do it. There was a study years ago about that.


Not just squirrels
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Use it or lose it, they say.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also increases your propensity for violence, which is why the fascist foot soldiers all practice this.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Caelistis: Or you've just stopped caring.


This.  Sadly.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.