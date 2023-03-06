 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Old and busted: forever tire fire. New hotness: forever lithium ion battery fire   (wgal.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Occupational safety and health, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Health, Environmental protection, lithium-ion batteries, Safety, Public health, Lancaster County  
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey, an actual dumpster fire.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Electricity bad.  Coal burning toasters, now!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The burned batteries have been placed in dumpsters and moved to a field across the road and away from other structures....Firefighters said these batteries could continue to burn for several days up to a couple of weeks.

Not exactly forever, but the ooga-booga must flow.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh, come back when it's been burning for sixty years or so.  PA's no stranger to forever fires.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centralia_mine_fire
 
