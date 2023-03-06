 Skip to content
(Philadelphia Magazine)   A photo of this man lounging on a couch in a United States senator's office on January 6th helped lead to his arrest. Well, that and a selfie, of course   (phillymag.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


so sad, too bad
(you dumb mthrfkr)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give that dumbass 20 years in the hole
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Two years? Wtf?
But. Then again biggie and 2pac still no arrest 🤷‍♂
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good. I rubbed my penis on the keyboards of the senators during the brouhaha, but I didn't sprinkle in evidentiary self-capture. Moran.
 
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Good. I rubbed my penis on the keyboards of the senators during the brouhaha, but I didn't sprinkle in evidentiary self-capture. Moran.


Sorry about the multiple STI's. Baller move tho
 
NINEv2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
id10ts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Farqin tourists. How do they work?
 
