(MLive.com)   Brick road lasted 100+ years? Spend millions to RIP IT UP and replace it with 25-year asphalt   (mlive.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The entire road cross section will be removed to excavate and place a 42-inch diameter sanitary sewer interceptor and the other underground work, with a new curb and gutter, Baker said.

this is probably good
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
25 years on asphalt?  No, the design spec of the surface of asphalt is 7 years, concrete is 20-25.

Brick roads last forever IF AND ONLY IF you do the proper maintenance, which is manual labor intensive most times.  So if you have a dip or bump you have to remove the bricks, level it properly, and re-lay the bricks. And don't forget sanding the street and sub+surface drainage.

But it's super cheap to throw crap in a pothole or grind and tar seal asphalt, so that's what we get.

Nobody wants to pay for manual labor, especially skilled labor.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Nobody wants to pay for manual labor, especially skilled labor.


And the old Italian guys who can lay belgian block are few and far between anymore.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I grew up on a brick street. Every car in town had the "Mill Street rattle".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A full brick road can be kind of a PITA

I like brick as accents or in pedestrian crossings. But it's probably easier anymore to do the faux brick thing.

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

null: 25 years on asphalt?  No, the design spec of the surface of asphalt is 7 years...
....

Nobody wants to pay for manual labor, especially skilled labor.


Yes. And that's why 7 year design life (hell, in Oregon) results in 20+ year asphalt surfaces with patches all the way through.

I'd imagine Ohio can't be too much better in some areas. Sadly.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

puffy999: A full brick road can be kind of a PITA


Yeah, you really have to build it right and maintain the street.  One brick out of alignment can cause others to shift, causing potholes, causing bigger potholes, and all of a sudden BAM you got a 50 ft bus in the middle of a sinkhole.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
2000 year Roman concrete snickers at your 100 year old bricks!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brick roads DO NOT...in any way, shape or fever dream... last 100 years without significant maintenance.

Most of the ones that get put in these days are actually concrete stamped to look like bricks.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, there were a lot of older streets in Winter Park, FL that were brick. They did OK.

Better are the cobblestone streets in Old Town Alexandria that date from the 1750s.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TIF districting! Taking even more from the poors and giving even more to the affluent.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: When I was a kid, there were a lot of older streets in Winter Park, FL that were brick. They did OK.

Better are the cobblestone streets in Old Town Alexandria that date from the 1750s.


Unless you have trouble walking and have to walk on them......
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
the owners of asphalt companies like the money that comes in from the city redoing your roads every few years


properly laid concrete can last 20 or 30 years, but that isn't in the interests of asphalt companies that bribe city officials.

they laid down asphalt 3 years ago outside our house and its already got potholes and cracks in it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: 2000 year Roman concrete snickers at your 100 year old bricks!


jesus wtf happened to the nougat?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And now don't mind me, I'm gonna get an erection.

RoadPrinter Bricklaying Machine, paving the easy way
Youtube q8C0vhwR40s


/HNNNNNNGGGG
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*RsTFA*

Goodbye, Northside brick road...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

null: 25 years on asphalt?  No, the design spec of the surface of asphalt is 7 years, concrete is 20-25.

Brick roads last forever IF AND ONLY IF you do the proper maintenance, which is manual labor intensive most times.  So if you have a dip or bump you have to remove the bricks, level it properly, and re-lay the bricks. And don't forget sanding the street and sub+surface drainage.

But it's super cheap to throw crap in a pothole or grind and tar seal asphalt, so that's what we get.

Nobody wants to pay for manual labor, especially skilled labor.


Also, asphalt is almost entirely recycled. Sometimes even on the same site, albeit probably not if they're doing major buried services work.

Scraping it up, melting it down, laying it back and re-leveling every so often is just a larger scale, but more automated, version of maintenance where you pull up bricks, replace broken ones and then reset them.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: I grew up on a brick street. Every car in town had the "Mill Street rattle".


Peterson Ave in Louisville steeply connects Frankfort Ave and Grinstead Drive. The last 100 ft or so is a filling-removing stretch of brick pavement. But 1 block down from Peterson is a non-brick street (Galt) with a shallower pitch so that it's easier to go up or down. There should be an advisory sign redirecting traffic.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you wanted a road that would last,..build one like the Romans and then limit the amount of traffic. You're still going to have to maintain it though. Not to mention that nobody wants to pay extra for that.

/ Every road you've ever been on, every bridge you've ever driven over, every single steel support...was built by the cheapest contractor, using the cheapest materials they could get away with.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: null: 25 years on asphalt?  No, the design spec of the surface of asphalt is 7 years...
....

Nobody wants to pay for manual labor, especially skilled labor.

Yes. And that's why 7 year design life (hell, in Oregon) results in 20+ year asphalt surfaces with patches all the way through.

I'd imagine Ohio can't be too much better in some areas. Sadly.


Take I-90 through southern Minnesota. You're in for a treat.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

null: Brick roads last forever IF AND ONLY IF you do the proper maintenance


I love brick roads, but as a practical matter they really do require time-intensive upkeep. And the whole notion of lasting a long time ignores the reality that you're constantly replacing small portions of it. Granted, you do the same thing with asphalt, but you can replace asphalt faster - usually. I live in an area that has tons of brick sidewalks, not even roads, and they're in a constant state of repair. You have to take care of them.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Brick roads DO NOT...in any way, shape or fever dream... last 100 years without significant maintenance.

Most of the ones that get put in these days are actually concrete stamped to look like bricks.


Pittsburgh brick roads do OK. Not much maintenance can be done on roads steep enough that the average person wouldn't even consider walking down. Unfortunately, they also become skating rinks when they're wet or even a little bit snowy, which comes as a very rude surprise to people who have never driven on bricks. It makes for some pretty hairy moments going down some of the hills in Beechview, Mount Washington, and Mount Lebanon.
 
danvon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We have a few streets in the historic are of my city that are still brick. Sure, it looks cool, but your car's suspension and your spinal column say otherwise.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If you wanted a road that would last,..build one like the Romans and then limit the amount of traffic. You're still going to have to maintain it though. Not to mention that nobody wants to pay extra for that.

/ Every road you've ever been on, every bridge you've ever driven over, every single steel support...was built by the cheapest contractor, using the cheapest materials they could get away with.


Not always...

Buuut... In some states, it's the law. THAT is scary.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the owners of asphalt companies like the money that comes in from the city redoing your roads every few years


properly laid concrete can last 20 or 30 years, but that isn't in the interests of asphalt companies that bribe city officials.

they laid down asphalt 3 years ago outside our house and its already got potholes and cracks in it.


Doing it in concrete is also labor intensive, and you have to deal with expansion joints (which are fine so long as you also do the labor to maintain them properly).

Faster, Better, Cheaper, pick any two... America loves Faster and Cheaper.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: But 1 block down from Peterson is a non-brick street (Galt) with a shallower pitch so that it's easier to go up or down.



Marking the first time in history when "going Galt" was a good thing.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How does subby expect them to replace the water, sewer, and stormwater pipes without ripping up the old surface?  And who in their right mind would reinstall 100 year old bricks after doing all that work?
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: When I was a kid, there were a lot of older streets in Winter Park, FL that were brick. They did OK.

Better are the cobblestone streets in Old Town Alexandria that date from the 1750s.


Neither place gets the snow and ice of Michigan.

We have a brick driveway and it's a P in the A to shovel out in the winter.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: iheartscotch: If you wanted a road that would last,..build one like the Romans and then limit the amount of traffic. You're still going to have to maintain it though. Not to mention that nobody wants to pay extra for that.

/ Every road you've ever been on, every bridge you've ever driven over, every single steel support...was built by the cheapest contractor, using the cheapest materials they could get away with.

Not always...

Buuut... In some states, it's the law. THAT is scary.


You're absolutely correct. In some places....it's the mayor's (councilman's) incompetent cousin who REALLY needs a job that does the "work".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

null: ltdanman44: the owners of asphalt companies like the money that comes in from the city redoing your roads every few years


properly laid concrete can last 20 or 30 years, but that isn't in the interests of asphalt companies that bribe city officials.

they laid down asphalt 3 years ago outside our house and its already got potholes and cracks in it.

Doing it in concrete is also labor intensive, and you have to deal with expansion joints (which are fine so long as you also do the labor to maintain them properly).

Faster, Better, Cheaper, pick any two... America loves Faster and Cheaper.


I like my home town (note: sarcasm). Old concrete roads in some places, slabs which are.off kilter and never repaired unless there's a problem underneath with, say, a 30 foot sinkhole... they just top them with asphalt every couple of decades. Patch when needed. Luckily the hills are steep enough that water still flows in the gutters.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: puffy999: iheartscotch: If you wanted a road that would last,..build one like the Romans and then limit the amount of traffic. You're still going to have to maintain it though. Not to mention that nobody wants to pay extra for that.

/ Every road you've ever been on, every bridge you've ever driven over, every single steel support...was built by the cheapest contractor, using the cheapest materials they could get away with.

Not always...

Buuut... In some states, it's the law. THAT is scary.

You're absolutely correct. In some places....it's the mayor's (councilman's) incompetent cousin who REALLY needs a job that does the "work".


Qualified like the guy whose job it was to restore power in Puerto Rico.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just run the mold over it that makes it look like bricks. I have seen some places just pave over the brick and leave it like that.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: How does subby expect them to replace the water, sewer, and stormwater pipes without ripping up the old surface?  And who in their right mind would reinstall 100 year old bricks after doing all that work?


There's nothing wrong with the 100 year old bricks! The problem is that making the proper subgrade for them and putting them back is time and labor-consuming! Easier to run a compacting machine, grader, roller, paver, and steamroller over everything in the course of a week than to have to properly crown the road for brick, lay the brick, sand the brick, etcetera.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*Looks up street on Google Earth*

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, "lasted".
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
crystalinks.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: How does subby expect them to replace the water, sewer, and stormwater pipes without ripping up the old surface?  And who in their right mind would reinstall 100 year old bricks after doing all that work?


Microtunneling is a thing.


Not saying it is right here or cost effective, but it is a thing.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two nuns are riding bicycles on a cobblestone street.  One says to the other, "I've never come this way before."  The other replies, "It's the cobbles."

/I'll see myself out.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 minute ago  

null: derpes_simplex: How does subby expect them to replace the water, sewer, and stormwater pipes without ripping up the old surface?  And who in their right mind would reinstall 100 year old bricks after doing all that work?

There's nothing wrong with the 100 year old bricks! The problem is that making the proper subgrade for them and putting them back is time and labor-consuming! Easier to run a compacting machine, grader, roller, paver, and steamroller over everything in the course of a week than to have to properly crown the road for brick, lay the brick, sand the brick, etcetera.


Lol.  Have you ever tried to reuse 100 year old brick?  First assume that 25% of them will be damaged by removal.  Chips, cracks, etc. might be fine for your back yard pizza oven but make them unsuitable for a road.  So now you're trying to fimd a source for bricks to match all the damaged and missing ones just for the lulz of reusing materials that have reached the end of their useful lives.  Sounds lile a really good way to spend taxpayer money.
 
