(BBC-US)   The Scone Stone. Is it a fake?   (bbc.com) divider line
23 Comments
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Abolishb the monarchy, and the UK. Those bones can suck it and not drag northern Ireland and Scotland into their crazy dumbass bullshiat
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't piss off The Summoning Dark, subby.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole thing in one big farce.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I dunno subby. Is the "royal family" really descended from Woden too?

It's almost like it's all a bunch of made up bullshiate
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fake? Seems like it's pretty well established that it's a real stone.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who else is pissed off that they call Edward the Confessor, Edward I in the second freaking line of the article.  He has literally never been called that by anyone.  Madness.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just finished The Fifth Elephant a couple days ago, so I'm really getting a kick out of some of these replies...
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Who else is pissed off that they call Edward the Confessor, Edward I in the second freaking line of the article.  He has literally never been called that by anyone.  Madness.


Ok. They are all kinds of confused here.   

This was designed by Edward I to house the Coronation Stone, a sacred rock with mysterious origins that he brought from Scotland in 1296.
.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The whole thing in one big farce.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Don't piss off The Summoning Dark, subby.


I'd like to see it try to take on The Drunken Fark.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sgt. Detritus is on the case.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that a block of tofu?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

peachpicker: I just finished The Fifth Elephant a couple days ago, so I'm really getting a kick out of some of these replies...


I was about to say that I thought that was a plot point in one of the Discworld books, but couldn't remember which one.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can't leave your scones laying around without eating them, or they will get hard.  I guess the take away is don't buy scones in Scotland.  The ones at the Puyallup Fair are delicious, though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Fake? Seems like it's pretty well established that it's a real stone.


There's not much doubt of that. Chip off a piece if you need to be sure.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stone of Scorn is a better name -- since Gnarly Charlie is gonna be king.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Stone of Scorn is a better name -- since Gnarly Charlie is gonna be king.


"Remove the Stone of Shame! Attach the Stone of Triumph!"
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Don't piss off The Summoning Dark, subby.


Scone of Stone was Fifth Elephant, Summoning Dark was Thud!.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It is the Thing, and the whole of the Thing.
 
Cormee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's unlikely to make any difference, even if it is fake
 
Cormee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they run out of real rocks?
Are they using CG now?
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are you saying this isn't the thing and the whole of the thing?!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
