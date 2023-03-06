 Skip to content
(WRDW Augusta)   If you're the man (pictured) who took an ambulance for a joy ride in Augusta, Georgia, the police would like a word   (wrdw.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thomasvista
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Roxette - Joyride (Official Video)
Youtube xCorJG9mubk
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did he save any lives during the ride?

Things like this matter.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They probably just want to get his Yelp review.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's making the "Woo!" motion with his arm so at least he had a good time!
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Silence of the Lambs 1991 1080p HDTV 09
Youtube _p9Eam1GkTQ
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's got two hands on the wheel AND one arm in the air? I'd hate to be his manicurist...
 
Tymast
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He should be pretty easy to find, not many greyscale people running around these days.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: He's got two hands on the wheel AND one arm in the air? I'd hate to be his manicurist...


AND one hand in his pocket...
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe he wanted to do a side mission and make some cash
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe he was trying to get to Martinque Bay. Augusta Georgia is just no place to be.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He got confused by the amber lamps.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
