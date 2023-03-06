 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Survey shows a majority of HOA members are just fine with authoritarianism   (wtop.com)
Toxophil [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
When people start returning their shopping carts to the cart return bins we will no longer need HOAs.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
HOA. Never, for any farking reason, ever, not for free, if you give it to me I will sell it, not even if it was the very last place on the farking planet to live, ever again.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
helios-i.mashable.comView Full Size
 
genner
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
9 minutes ago  
It turns out losers who don't own homes don't know what an HOA is for.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
8 minutes ago  
There are good HOAs and bad HOAs.

The real problem is a good one can turn bad with the next board election.

/My GF gets threatened with fines and court proceeding over a dollop of birdshiat on her mailbox.  I wish I was making that up.
//The $750 mailbox and post, which is not worth anywhere near that much, that she was forced to pay for
 
stevenvictx
7 minutes ago  
Live in the hood whitey

Problem solved
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
This is startling information. Totally out of left field. Shocking. I'm shocked.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
Fark HOA's. Literally my first requirement to my real estate agent was, "No HOA's." When she started to try to argue about it I just told her, "No HOA's. We will not even tour a home in an HOA. Non-negotiable."

My boss lives in an HOA and loves it...... because she's friends with the ladies on the HOA and they bug her neighbors about stupid shiat that doesn't bother anyone else, and she likes that.

I don't want any part of that nonsense. Fark HOA's.
 
vilesithknight
6 minutes ago  
I had a friend a while back was living in a horrible HOA governed home. They threatened to fine over every little thing. We would go over to his house to watch football on Sundays, and if more than 4 people came over the HOA would be knocking on the door demanding people leave. Yes, they had a strict visitors policy. I don't know how that's legal. So many times I looked at him and went dude, why do you put up with this??? He would say he loved the house and hoped that someday the HOA would be defunct. He was delusional.

I have no HOA and just the past weekend I built my son a basketball court in the side yard and I didn't have to ask anyone for anything. #winning.
 
Ambitwistor
5 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
crzybtch
5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Sheeple be sheeplin'
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 minutes ago  
HOAs are liked by many until someone becomes a compliance problem.
 
kmgenesis23
4 minutes ago  
As a former HOA condo-dweller, there's good and bad.

Good: I didn't have to shovel, mow, worry about the roof/exterior, the yard or the drive/lot.

Bad: Dumb fines for dumb things (garbage can out too long, etc).

I still think it's worth it not to deal with the stuff I hate dealing with. But a lot of HOAs can be nasty and petty about their rules.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Live in the hood whitey

Problem solved


When we do that people complain about gentrification.
 
ssa5
2 minutes ago  
In before the usual self-righteous comment of "well if your dumb enough to get into HOA you deserve it". More and more homes today, especially those affordable for low to mid income, young people, etc.. are inescapable. In the metro area I live just about every condo, townhome, etc.. has them (no surprise) but now more and more new housing has them (what?) and in the past couple of years I am seeing communities of older homes now have some sort of HOA (OMFG WHAT?).

I fully expect the HOAs to replace tribalism, and soon the Lake Community of Des Moines will be attacking Forest Acres of Nebraska due to their HOA president refusing to bend the knee.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  
Plenty of americans seem to be just fine and dandy with bootlicking.
 
tyyreaunn
2 minutes ago  
I find there's considerable overlap between antisocial losers who can't get along with their neighbors, people who hate HOA's, and Farkers.

Odd, that.
 
machoprogrammer
1 minute ago  
I have no idea how HOAs are legal. It's my house, fark you if you think you are gonna tell me what to do with my own house
 
mononymous [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [helios-i.mashable.com image 850x637]


r/maliciouscompliance
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  
Oh dear. Seems like all the farkers who are forced to live in HOA neighborhoods are showing up here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  

kmgenesis23: But a lot of HOAs can be nasty and petty about their rules


One house in Herndon VA was the model home where the builders built a room (office) in the garage. The house "sold as is" Instead of garage doors, there were glass sliding doors and a large curtain so you couldn't see on the insides...

Soon as the people moved in they were told to convert the garage back into a garage. They refused. HOA got pretty upset, and fined the house owners. They sued the HOA and won the case somehow.

I was impressed.
 
