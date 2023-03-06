 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Leon's getting larger, but DC rental apartments are getting smaller   (wtop.com) divider line
25
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An apartment in my DC region neighborhood:
I don't think so!
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will own NOTHING and like it!
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just buy a house, you broke piece of garbage. Otherwise you're just throwing money away!

/you do have $50,000 laying around for a down payment, right?
//well just sell some stock!
///or ask your parents
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon.
/Also, it is probably technically in Anacostia.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: An apartment in my DC region neighborhood:
[Fark user image image 526x805]
I don't think so!


You might think that's bad, but that's all the way out in Fairfax. It's a bargain compared to places closer to the city like in Chevy Chase, Bethesda, along Connecticut Ave, etc...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Renters here aren't exactly giving up space, just giving up private space. The tradeoff in much of the new construction is amenity-rich common spaces that can include lounges, game rooms and even co-working spaces.

No, they're giving up space.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Midnight Madness - Leon
Youtube TGNzmJ-FaQo


On top of that, he can't even afford to install a mechanism that will allow his chair to automatically slide in for the big dramatic reveal, but instead has to manually pull himself in.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: An apartment in my DC region neighborhood:
[Fark user image image 526x805]
I don't think so!


I could live like that.  Doesn't seem so bad.

*looks around apartment*

Fark.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a perfectly reasonable size for an apartment.  It's actually bigger than my apartment (about the size it would have been when it was originally built, but we lost access to a storage room (8x8, I think) that was off the building laundry room that each apartment had, and another closet when they switched us from electric to natural gas heat and put in a closet sized heat pump.

I'd love another room.  For years I had a shed for spare storage at my mother's house (10x12, but not conveniently located.)  It's Section 8- I'm on disability.  The regular units in the complex run about $1000/mo. and are the same size.  (Good school district in a suburb around a city.  I could get a bigger unit in the city, which has lost about 1/3 of its population over the last few decades).

Of course average is relative.  Are we talking mean, median or mode?  I'd argue that in a modern, wealthy society, when you start to get under 500 sq. ft...

And the number of people who live there matters a lot.  I live alone, but there are a lot of families in the other apartments (they have a two bedroom configuration on the same footprint). The apartments are also not designed well for space use.  The kitchen counters are layed out so most of the space is practically unusable corners, and even having just a microwave and a small toaster oven uses up most of your space (the units that have been refurbished more recently have built in microwaves above the stove, which helps, as long as you are tall enough to reach them.)  There isn't much in the way of installed lighting, no in apartment laundry, which isn't too big a problem for me since the laundry room is one door over, but is a problem for some of the older residents who can't get down the stairs.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: An apartment in my DC region neighborhood:
[Fark user image 526x805]
I don't think so!


I've never seen a lavatory outside of the bathroom.  That's...weird.

/can vouch for small DC apartments
//previous firm designed apartments for DC, Chicago, and the sunbelt.  DC's apartments were the tiniest.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shrinkflation at its finest.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How Smart Is Leon The Lobster?
Youtube IlnIKIog80M
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: An apartment in my DC region neighborhood:
[Fark user image 526x805]
I don't think so!


It's not that there's anything explicitly wrong with that unit.  Tons of similarly-priced ones round here (nowhere near as urban as DC, mind you) will give you that but with no balcony, no walk-in closet, and an overpriced pay laundry in the basement.  It's not a bad unit.

It's just that you have to be making $60k a year in 21st century America in order to earn the privilege of... living like a college student?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: An apartment in my DC region neighborhood:
[Fark user image 526x805]
I don't think so!


Its probably the walk in closet the size of the bathroom.
 
47 is the new 42
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And the rent is too damn high.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Walker: An apartment in my DC region neighborhood:
[Fark user image 526x805]
I don't think so!

I've never seen a lavatory outside of the bathroom.  That's...weird.

/can vouch for small DC apartments
//previous firm designed apartments for DC, Chicago, and the sunbelt.  DC's apartments were the tiniest.


It's probably not as rare around here as you think.

The building in Bethesda I used to manage had the tub/shower and the toilet in a little room with the sink outside, just like that one. Some of our other buildings in the area did too. The property in Fairfax that floorplan up top is from is about 24 years old. The one I managed was 51 years old. I've seen it in brand new buildings around the DC area too.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I've never seen a lavatory outside of the bathroom.  That's...weird.


It's very common in home construction as well as apartments, it's by chance I guess that you've never seen it.  One thing it does is free up utility when one person showers and another just needs a sink and mirrors.
 
Fissile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IlnIKIog80M]


I can't believe how much time I spent watching a lobster in an aquarium.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IlnIKIog80M]


I followed along on his adventures. It's a real-life Pinchy!
 
Anenu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I honestly don't see the problem, if you want to live in a large space you can't live in a large city. The benefit of living in a city is to be able to access all the amenities of city life, the tradeoff is you have a smaller place to live because you aren't supposed to spend as much time in it.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: An apartment in my DC region neighborhood:
[Fark user image image 526x805]
I don't think so!


In Halifax, one bedroom basement apartments are going for that much. It's insane.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
MOAR TAX CUTZ AN DEEWEGYURATION
 
Anenu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: An apartment in my DC region neighborhood:
[Fark user image 526x805]
I don't think so!


As the design goes the only big problem I see is the bathroom is only accessible through the bedroom which is annoying for when you have guest. Otherwise the design is perfectly suitable for either a single individual or couple without children.
 
pacified
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just wait until you learn that in 1950 average living space was 1200sqft for six people. One bathroom
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I live in an apartment. I am not a fan. All of the Fark links to what others are paying just for shelter makes me feel a bit less down about my personal situation. I chose my apartment complex with a roommate in mind from the start. It is a 2br 2bath 1,650 sqft unit at $1,600/mo. I must admit that one can become a bit spoiled by all the space for 800 bucks a month. My roommate is nearly perfect for a roommate. Pays the rent, stays in his room almost all the time (hardcore gamer), we interact for 20 minutes a month.

If houses here weren't so expensive I would love to have my own place, but 300k for a POS house with 800 sqft is still out of my reach. All of these articles about rising housing costs make me fearful of what I may have to do in order to just survive after I retire in 12 years (hopefully).

/many fear
//much anxiety
///too much anxiety
 
