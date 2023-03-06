 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Residents of Martinez, California advised not to eat the food grown in their gardens. It seems the local refining company released a teensy bit of toxic dust back in November. Oh, and breathing may cause some issues too   (ktla.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It happened in November and they're just telling people this in March?????
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well thank god they can just stop breathing any time they'd like.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: It happened in November and they're just telling people this in March?????


They're telling people at all. If this were in Texas...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Accidental" release, in that it started at 9:30 PM and continued until dawn...when it was least likely to be seen. And then wasn't reported. Yep, accidental, absolutely.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not a big deal.  Like meat with possible e. coli contamination, just check to see if you have any of this dust, and throw it away if you do.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hmmm...wonder what their standard disposal procedure for "spent catalyst" is? Might be worth examining those records to see if this is the first and only time this has happened.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But the important thing is to render the EPA powerless.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flowery Twats: "Accidental" release, in that it started at 9:30 PM and continued until dawn...when it was least likely to be seen. And then wasn't reported. Yep, accidental, absolutely.


of 20 tons of dust.

Yah. Shuuur. You Betcha...
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby, are you saying Martinez is dirtier than Sanchez?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We should do that thing where when a  corporation does something horrible like this, the CEO commits suicide publicly.
 
