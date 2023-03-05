 Skip to content
(Maui Now)   The two happiest days of a 94-foot luxury yacht owner's life are the day they buy it and the day the salvage company drags it off a reef and sinks it in 800 feet of water   (mauinow.com) divider line
18
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoy looking at boat porn from time to time, but I bet the reality of those things sucks. Too expensive, even the big ones don't have much space, and after a while it gets boring. And all your peers are total douchebags.

I read an interview with Billy Joel, who is boat obsessed and owns about 10 reasonably sized boats. He said he had a big one once but got rid of it. Expensive and no fun.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I enjoy looking at boat porn from time to time, but I bet the reality of those things sucks. Too expensive, even the big ones don't have much space, and after a while it gets boring. And all your peers are total douchebags.

I read an interview with Billy Joel, who is boat obsessed and owns about 10 reasonably sized boats. He said he had a big one once but got rid of it. Expensive and no fun.


Get a load of this poor! I'll have one of my manservants personally spit on you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Free boat for anyone who can raise her!


The Mary Ellen Carter
Youtube rGRP3jxwD_A
 
ukexpat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So apart from the physical damage to the reef, what about the environmental damage from the fuel, etc still on board when it was scuttled? Or was that all pumped out beforehand? The article is short on some important facts.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The environmentalists aren't sure if they're happy another fuel sucking yacht is off the surface or if they're mad it's on the bottom.

Either way they're a looking for some soup, glue, and artwork.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A boat is a hole in the water, surrounded by wood or fiberglass into which one pours money
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Selling his 94-foot luxury yacht would have been one thing. Seeing his 94-foot luxury yacht scuttled after letting it run aground on a protected reef where he shouldn't have been moored in the first place is something else entirely. Trying to collect on whatever insurance he might have had should be even more fun.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of these days I hope to be able to afford a luxury yacht.  For now I'll just have to make do with my austerity yacht.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I enjoy looking at boat porn from time to time, but I bet the reality of those things sucks. Too expensive, even the big ones don't have much space, and after a while it gets boring. And all your peers are total douchebags.

I read an interview with Billy Joel, who is boat obsessed and owns about 10 reasonably sized boats. He said he had a big one once but got rid of it. Expensive and no fun.


Yeah. I keep my aspirations to boats that cost about what a decent car does and have sails. I want to get a 30 to 35ish foot sloop or catboat.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The owner is kind of a tool. So. This must please the locals immensly.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Like they are high fiving. Also they are calculating the cost of the environmental damage to the reef and bay.  This dude is so f*cked. LOL.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: One of these days I hope to be able to afford a luxury yacht.  For now I'll just have to make do with my austerity yacht.


It's pronounced "Throatwarbler Mangrove"
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: One of these days I hope to be able to afford a luxury yacht.  For now I'll just have to make do with my austerity yacht.


I also hope to be able to afford a luxury yacht someday, so I can not buy one and spend my free time thinking about about not money.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ukexpat: So apart from the physical damage to the reef, what about the environmental damage from the fuel, etc still on board when it was scuttled? Or was that all pumped out beforehand? The article is short on some important facts. scuttlebutt.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Boating is fun, but if I had the means I'd charter one for a week instead of buying one.

/Does not have the means.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When will he be going to prison?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I ever was to find myself in possession of a luxury yacht, I would christen it Raymond.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: I enjoy looking at boat porn from time to time, but I bet the reality of those things sucks. Too expensive, even the big ones don't have much space, and after a while it gets boring. And all your peers are total douchebags.

I read an interview with Billy Joel, who is boat obsessed and owns about 10 reasonably sized boats. He said he had a big one once but got rid of it. Expensive and no fun.


I own one and this pretty much sums it up. I'm about ready to scuttle mine. I was literally on the phone with electricians about it TODAY.

/So sick of that thing
 
