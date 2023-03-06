 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   United Airlines planes united   (wmur.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
readingthepictures.orgView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Welcome aboard the Hankie Clipper

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In my many years on the intertubes I believe that makes them officially gay.
/NTTAWWT
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Planes clipped"

Are they sent back out into the wild afterwards or how does that work?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oops.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When docking goes wrong.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Sick flight, brah. Up top!"
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's gotta be humiliating, crashing two planes and not be flying either one of them.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If Mayor Pete wasn't in charge we wouldn't have these stories everyday!!

Because no one would care and conservative media wouldn't be trying to prevent him from becoming President.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just the (wing) tips?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just think of how many passengers were saved from going to Colorado and New Jersey.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: "Planes clipped"

Are they sent back out into the wild afterwards or how does that work?


They can't fly after you clip their wings.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Just think of how many passengers were saved from going to Colorado and New Jersey.


What's wrong with Colorado?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tenerife's record stands.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Just think of how many passengers were saved from going to Colorado and New Jersey.


Alternatively, Colorado and New Jersey saved from visiting Massholes.
 
