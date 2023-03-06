 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Here at Twitter, we don't always test our code, but when we do, we test it in production   (reuters.com) divider line
61
•       •       •

61 Comments     (+0 »)
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Elmo strikes again.

"{"errors":[{"message":"Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api... for more information","code":467}]}"
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's on autopilot.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: It's on autopilot.


Well, it was on autopilot.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: OdradekRex: It's on autopilot.

Well, it was on autopilot.


RIP Twitter
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My new go-to excuse:
"The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. It's almost as if laying off a significant amount of your technical workforce might have a negative impact.
<shrugs>
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company did this recently. Rolled out a new ticketing system without beta testing. We're finding all the bugs now while in production and in the weekly "hows it going?" meetings the developers keep telling us...

"We didn't plan on that. It's going to be a few more months before we can even look at this to address the issue"
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason.

I'm going to guess it was fine before you showed up.  Imagine working for someone who publicly threw you under the bus like this.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: OdradekRex: It's on autopilot.

Well, it was on autopilot.


He's combined Twitter and Tesla, to release full driverless messaging!
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: My company did this recently. Rolled out a new ticketing system without beta testing. We're finding all the bugs now while in production and in the weekly "hows it going?" meetings the developers keep telling us...

"We didn't plan on that. It's going to be a few more months before we can even look at this to address the issue"


I loved those meetings long ago.

Roll something out, it doesn't work, takes months to fix, my metrics get shot to shiat because of a shiatty system

/Wash
//Rinse
///Repeat
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoneVVolf: Uchiha_Cycliste: OdradekRex: It's on autopilot.

Well, it was on autopilot.

He's combined Twitter and Tesla, to release full driverless messaging!


Drive and tweet! So you can watch Twitter crash while you watch your Tesla crash.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Gates mentioned in one of his books that it was always more important to release Windows to market as soon as they could, and figure out the bugs once out there.   He became somewhat successful with this strategy.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains the recent lack of Twitter submissions.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Will ultimately need a complete rewrite"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The font in the article broke my brain.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.


Little pieces can break off or crumble. Pretty soon the stack falls down. Kinda like potato chips.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: "We didn't plan on that. It's going to be a few more months before we can even look at this to address the issue"


We're adopting an entirely new telephony system the same time as the vendor for our medical software is doing a big release.

/Can't have 200 calls in queue when you don't have a working queue.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.


Code is brittle if it poops itself whenever something unexpected happens. Let's say a person puts numbers or gibberish in a "name" field on a website, and rather than disallowing, removing, or accepting them, it crashes or does something random. Or even worse, if they put code in the field and the code is executed:
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.


hidden dependencies between subsystems, poor testing/qa process, shared mutable state, feature bloat, scope creep, vagaries of eventual consistency models, distributed monoliths patterns, mooks in the sauce, cache coherency, architectural astronautery, bit rot, mortgage-driven development.... to name just a few off the top of my head.

//building brittle systems for 25y and counting!
 
182
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: My company did this recently. Rolled out a new ticketing system without beta testing. We're finding all the bugs now while in production and in the weekly "hows it going?" meetings the developers keep telling us...

"We didn't plan on that. It's going to be a few more months before we can even look at this to address the issue"


media0.giphy.com
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Original.

Fark user imageView Full Size


'ees 'avin a day.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He learned this from being in the auto industry

" How many will this flaw kill?"
" I dont know lets put it in production and find out!"
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: mrparks: Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.

hidden dependencies between subsystems, poor testing/qa process, shared mutable state, feature bloat, scope creep, vagaries of eventual consistency models, distributed monoliths patterns, mooks in the sauce, cache coherency, architectural astronautery, bit rot, mortgage-driven development.... to name just a few off the top of my head.

//building brittle systems for 25y and counting!


I'm glad I scrolled down just a little. I was about to say "poor separation of concerns", but I see you have hidden dependencies in there already.   In addition to bit rot, I'd add creeping crud.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: RIP Twitter


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler alert: most companies test in production....to much of IT's chagrin.  :\

/shocked (but not that shocked.gif) how often testing in production happens
//most don't want to spend the $ for an actual lab/dev environment
///and just in case, this is not a defense for Twitter/Elon...just stating my experiences...
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How they don't have an Integration testing environment with millions of Rick n Morty, Darth Vader, Mickey Mouse bots tweeting out nonsense all day is just crazy. You should only see the most obscure hair pullingly difficult to reproduce and track down problems in production.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My wife just posted this article about it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Elmo strikes again.

"{"errors":[{"message":"Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api... for more information","code":467}]}"


The really funny was when I got this error from Google feeding me Twitter links.

Elmo broke his own SEO.
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And code breaking with an API change is not "brittle:" it is expected behavior. You deliberately broke every usage of the API. Which is why you add to APIs and wind up with things like "dup2" and "wfindnexti64" instead of breaking everything that uses "dup" or "findnext." Infuriating.
 
Mikey Bob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Elon really should just pull a Google at this point and slap Beta across the Twitter logo.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mikey Bob: Elon really should just pull a Google at this point and slap Beta across the Twitter logo.


BetaCuck maybe
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DRTFA: My new go-to excuse:
"The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason."


Add it to the list.
https://it-excuse.bombeck.io
 
SMB2811
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scumm: mrparks: Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.

hidden dependencies between subsystems, poor testing/qa process, shared mutable state, feature bloat, scope creep, vagaries of eventual consistency models, distributed monoliths patterns, mooks in the sauce, cache coherency, architectural astronautery, bit rot, mortgage-driven development.... to name just a few off the top of my head.

//building brittle systems for 25y and counting!


Yes however in this case Musk is using the phrase 'brittle code' to mean 'I fired everyone who knew the details of the system that I really need now but there is no way this can be my fault.'
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not that I believe Elon's summary assessment, or even that he believes it.

But assuming the system IS unreasonably brittle, farkups like this are still 100% his property. He owns the limitations and liabilities and his post is just biatchy whining that those aren't fair and things would have been fine if he'd bought a perfectly ideal system instead of the one he did.

Not to mention once again publicly shiatting on his own company's product. Every product has its own worst aspects and biggest liabilities. We talk about them all the time BUT NOT TO OUTSIDERS ffs.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrparks: Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.


rusticcoder.github.ioView Full Size


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bhetrick: And code breaking with an API change is not "brittle:" it is expected behavior. You deliberately broke every usage of the API. Which is why you add to APIs and wind up with things like "dup2" and "wfindnexti64" instead of breaking everything that uses "dup" or "findnext." Infuriating.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fault_tolerance
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

APO_Buddha: steklo: My company did this recently. Rolled out a new ticketing system without beta testing. We're finding all the bugs now while in production and in the weekly "hows it going?" meetings the developers keep telling us...

"We didn't plan on that. It's going to be a few more months before we can even look at this to address the issue"

I loved those meetings long ago.

Roll something out, it doesn't work, takes months to fix, my metrics get shot to shiat because of a shiatty system

/Wash
//Rinse
///Repeat


What is your plan to get back on schedule due to our fark up?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrparks: Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.


You forgot to check for null in one spot and now your entire web server has crashed
 
lilfry14
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: DRTFA: My new go-to excuse:
"The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason."

Add it to the list.
https://it-excuse.bombeck.io


I work in software. Thank you for sharing that website. I didn't even know I needed it until now.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: mrparks: Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.

You forgot to check for null in one spot and now your entire web server has crashed


Or it crashed when Mr. Null logged in.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GalFisk: mrparks: Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.

Code is brittle if it poops itself whenever something unexpected happens. Let's say a person puts numbers or gibberish in a "name" field on a website, and rather than disallowing, removing, or accepting them, it crashes or does something random. Or even worse, if they put code in the field and the code is executed:
[imgs.xkcd.com image 666x205]


Another relevant XKCD.
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nexzus: GalFisk: mrparks: Nerds, tell me how a "code stack" can be "brittle".

I did HTML and a unit of Java in middle school. Lay it on me.

Code is brittle if it poops itself whenever something unexpected happens. Let's say a person puts numbers or gibberish in a "name" field on a website, and rather than disallowing, removing, or accepting them, it crashes or does something random. Or even worse, if they put code in the field and the code is executed:
[imgs.xkcd.com image 666x205]

Another relevant XKCD.
[imgs.xkcd.com image 770x978]


An actual example of that was in my Mastodon feed today:
https://github.com/zloirock/core-js/blob/master/docs/2023-02-14-so-whats-next.md
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Elmo strikes again.

"{"errors":[{"message":"Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api... for more information","code":467}]}"


It's funny cause even the link in the error message was broken .
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
commitstrip.comView Full Size
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The web version was consistently taking forever to load. Turns out there was a hard-coded 5000ms wait time (5e3 is shorthand for scientific notation 5*103 in javascript). Just clownshoes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dromaeosaur: The web version was consistently taking forever to load. Turns out there was a hard-coded 5000ms wait time (5e3 is shorthand for scientific notation 5*103 in javascript). Just clownshoes.


That's setting up a developer to work on "performance optimizations" for a couple of sprints. By the end, that delay loop will be down to 2000ms.
 
eagles95
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sgarri7777: APO_Buddha: steklo: My company did this recently. Rolled out a new ticketing system without beta testing. We're finding all the bugs now while in production and in the weekly "hows it going?" meetings the developers keep telling us...

"We didn't plan on that. It's going to be a few more months before we can even look at this to address the issue"

I loved those meetings long ago.

Roll something out, it doesn't work, takes months to fix, my metrics get shot to shiat because of a shiatty system

/Wash
//Rinse
///Repeat

What is your plan to get back on schedule due to our fark up?


My old boss wanted me to roll out a new billing system without testers at my last job. he said that I could fix problems on the fly. Me: I'm one person and we have 5 sites. He said that I wasn't thinking outside the box enough. When I quit I asked if this was outside the box enough?

\Much happier at new job
\\he loves Elmo and pre ordered a cyber truck
\\\sandbox test EVERYTIME
 
