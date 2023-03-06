 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   It's official: 4chan now has better moderation than Twitter. Be careful clicking that link   (bbc.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee, if only Congress would pass laws mandating social media manage their platforms to prevent criminal activities and violet extremists from using them.

It's not free speech if it involves child porn and overthrowing our government.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you like to tweet mudkips?
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, I'm behind 7 muskies.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and yet my account @The_Wagstaff is still banned for calling a Trumphumper a pussy and a snowflake because that was considered threatening or encouraging violence towards a protected class.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

and yet my account @The_Wagstaff is still banned for calling a Trumphumper a pussy and a snowflake because that was considered threatening or encouraging violence towards a protected class.


You banned your own account? How did that work?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gee, if only Congress would pass laws mandating social media manage their platforms to prevent criminal activities and violet extremists from using them.


Sure, but then Farks mods would need to sober up and do their job.  We wouldn't want that.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Good luck, I'm behind 7 muskies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

and yet my account @The_Wagstaff is still banned for calling a Trumphumper a pussy and a snowflake because that was considered threatening or encouraging violence towards a protected class.


Just think if you said that about Elmo. He would be knocking at your door and demanding your she folk.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

and yet my account @The_Wagstaff is still banned for calling a Trumphumper a pussy and a snowflake because that was considered threatening or encouraging violence towards a protected class.


You're better off, snowflake.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You banned your own account? How did that work?

You banned your own account? How did that work?


If you can find one kind thing I have ever said about Trump I will give you and 5 people of your choosing a year of TotalFark.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're better off, snowflake.

You're better off, snowflake.


I don't really care that much, but I do miss it during the NHL trade deadline season.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, gosh, who could have foreseen that, except all of the people who absolutely foresaw that and said it would happen, the people who guessed that would probably happen, the people who raised the possibility of that happening, and anyone with an ounce of farking sense, ever?
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like we didn't all see that coming.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, gosh, who could have foreseen that, except all of the people who absolutely foresaw that and said it would happen, the people who guessed that would probably happen, the people who raised the possibility of that happening, and anyone with an ounce of farking sense, ever?


Isn't this why he bought Twitter in the first place
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just think if you said that about Elmo. He would be knocking at your door and demanding your she folk.

Just think if you said that about Elmo. He would be knocking at your door and demanding your she folk.


Wait, how does one get these so-called "she folk"? Is it just by calling names? Is that a side-effect of being banned?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't get better because angry manchildren cowering in a safe space is the point of Twitter's new ownership. It's not a public forum. It's a club house.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

and yet my account @The_Wagstaff is still banned for calling a Trumphumper a pussy and a snowflake because that was considered threatening or encouraging violence towards a protected class.


Well, you still have Fark.  😃
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait, how does one get these so-called "she folk"? Is it just by calling names? Is that a side-effect of being banned?

Just think if you said that about Elmo. He would be knocking at your door and demanding your she folk.

Wait, how does one get these so-called "she folk"? Is it just by calling names? Is that a side-effect of being banned?


It's a music genre.  Think John Prine, but with boobs.
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he was gonna.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait, how does one get these so-called "she folk"? Is it just by calling names? Is that a side-effect of being banned?

Just think if you said that about Elmo. He would be knocking at your door and demanding your she folk.

Wait, how does one get these so-called "she folk"? Is it just by calling names? Is that a side-effect of being banned?


Coincidentally, She Folk is the name of my Indigo Girls tribute band.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hire them for fark

Cant do a worse job than the current moderators
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I deleted my account about a month ago. Twitter is a total sh*tshow.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean when the next radicalized movement gets spawned on the internet we can all look back with nostalgia while distancing ourselves from Twitter as being the source?

/like 4chan and QANON
//nobody cares if you liked it for the anime
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Hire them for fark

Cant do a worse job than the current moderators


A site with as much alcohol as fark has, knows nothing about moderation.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No definition in that article of the word "troll", but I don't think it means what the author thinks it means.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gee, if only Congress would pass laws mandating social media manage their platforms to prevent criminal activities and violet extremists from using them.

It's not free speech if it involves child porn and overthrowing our government.

It's not free speech if it involves child porn and overthrowing our government.


How do you feel about lavender extremists?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: I deleted my account about a month ago. Twitter is a total sh*tshow.


Why delete it?
They don't care if you "delete" it, unless you're a celebrity.
And you don't need an account to read it.
If you don't want to go there, just don't go there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

and yet my account @The_Wagstaff is still banned for calling a Trumphumper a pussy and a snowflake because that was considered threatening or encouraging violence towards a protected class.


It's reverse racist/sexist.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
Exclusive academic data plus testimony from Twitter users backs up their allegations, suggesting hate is thriving under Mr Musk's leadership, with trolls emboldened, harassment intensifying and a spike in accounts following misogynistic and abusive profiles.

If that's not what you want then leave. That's how it gets fixed, that's how these things work.

I primarily log in to Mastodon now. The more folks migrate away from Twitter the quicker we can find the big new - better - spot for most folks. So far the vibe on Mastodon has been waaaaaay better than Twitter, IMHO. I know that's got a lot to do with the specific accounts you follow, but dang - night and day.

It's a decentralized, open-source platform with all that comes with that, good and bad. So I don't know how it would work out as the new big online space if it *really* becomes that. But for right now it's really great.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<Winces in IT>
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Twitter insiders have told the BBC that the company is no longer able to protect users from trolling, state-co-ordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation..."

Elon: As designed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a music genre.  Think John Prine, but with boobs.

Just think if you said that about Elmo. He would be knocking at your door and demanding your she folk.

Wait, how does one get these so-called "she folk"? Is it just by calling names? Is that a side-effect of being banned?

It's a music genre.  Think John Prine, but with boobs.


I tried not to picture it but it happened anyway. I hate you
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gee, if only Congress would pass laws mandating social media manage their platforms to prevent criminal activities and violet extremists from using them.

It's not free speech if it involves child porn and overthrowing our government.

It's not free speech if it involves child porn and overthrowing our government.


He just wants more people of color on the Council of 13. That's not so unreasonable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do you people not remember twitter before Musk? You're talking about it like it used to be some guiding example of exemplary moderation, devoid of misinformation, misogyny, and racism.

Musk just made something that was already shiatty even worse. If anything good has come from this, it's that there seem to be noticably fewer twitter geenlights on fark.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is child sexual exploitation, targeted harassment campaigns, misogynistic online hate and targeting rape survivors only considered "trolling" now?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Uh WAT?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

▲ ▲
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Is child sexual exploitation, targeted harassment campaigns, misogynistic online hate and targeting rape survivors only considered "trolling" now?


Such is the legacy of 4chan.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus:
▲ ▲


Newfarks can't triforce
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pics.me.meView Full Size

[Fark user image image 425x216]


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Newfarks can't triforce
▲ ▲

Newfarks can't triforce


<center>△
△△</center>
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What will be the the total price of lawsuits from children who can prove they were trafficked on Twitter by the end of this sad farce?

A. Starlink
B. Tesla
C. Twitter
D. All of the above
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sheeeyat, 4Chan probably has better moderation than Fark these days.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It's a music genre.  Think John Prine, but with boobs.

Just think if you said that about Elmo. He would be knocking at your door and demanding your she folk.

Wait, how does one get these so-called "she folk"? Is it just by calling names? Is that a side-effect of being banned?

It's a music genre.  Think John Prine, but with boobs.


I thought Tracy Chapman was a dude for weeks when Fast Car came out. Does that count?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*shrug*
How very unsurprising.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

"Twitter insiders have told the BBC that the company is no longer able to protect users from trolling, state-co-ordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation..."

Elon: As designed.

Elon: As designed.


You mean he finally hit a design metric?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It's a music genre.  Think John Prine, but with boobs.

Just think if you said that about Elmo. He would be knocking at your door and demanding your she folk.

Wait, how does one get these so-called "she folk"? Is it just by calling names? Is that a side-effect of being banned?

It's a music genre.  Think John Prine, but with boobs.


So, Brandi Carlile?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

You mean he finally hit a design metric?

Elon: As designed.

You mean he finally hit a design metric?


You have to create a metric to hit it.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Twitter is grooming children
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://old.reddit.com/r/Whatcouldgowrong/comments/11k5kma/twitter_has_accidentally_blocked_its_own_web/
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.