(Metro)   Man dies after crashing his £250k Ferrari into a tree. Rare Ferrari crash trifecta in play (or complete, given the previous story involved two crashed Ferraris)   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Fail, South Yorkshire, Truck, Emergency services, Death, crash site, Emergency service, South Yorkshire Police, dash cam footage  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Paul Walker unavailable for comment.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What is the plural of Ferrari? Ferrarii
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If I crashed my Ferrari I think i would prefer dying than living knowing I crashed my Ferrari
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's not that bad of a crash. Don't get the convertible I guess. People have blown the Enzo apart and walked away.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For a giggle. I watch expensive car accidents on YouTube.

I have one word for most of them.


"Idiots"
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All the luxury sports cars should come with a self guillotine'ing feature.
 
Merltech
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Floki: He died doing what he loved.


Flexing?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I get to use this again!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, it looks like two SF90s are now destroyed.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These Italian supercars do seem to be hard to control...or they hate their drivers...
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Car crash simulation at different speeds
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Floki: He died doing what he loved.


The problem with doing what he loved, burning to death in a fiery car crash, you can only do it once.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Car crash simulation at different speeds


That need two more speeds. I'm curious if 350 splits the car in two
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ace in your face: If I crashed my Ferrari I think i would prefer dying than living knowing I crashed my Ferrari


It says he was in his 30's, so there's a good chance that was dad's Ferrari.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He just increased the value of all of the other Ferrari of that model- so he has that going for him
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pasta Rockets all blowing up like they are challengers or something...
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

electricjebus: ace in your face: If I crashed my Ferrari I think i would prefer dying than living knowing I crashed my Ferrari

It says he was in his 30's, so there's a good chance that was dad's Ferrari.


Even more reason not to live lol. If I crashed my dad's Ferrari I would definitely rather be dead.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: These Italian supercars do seem to be hard to control...or they hate their drivers...


Italian supercars used to have a reputation (especially Lamborghini) but nowadays they are incredibly easy to drive and have all sorts of computer assists to make them even easier and safer.

What happens is idiots exceed the limits of what these cars can do on normal roads which aren't designed for 100+ MPH driving.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Even more reason not to live lol. If I crashed my dad's Ferrari I would definitely rather be dead.


collierautomedia.comView Full Size
 
jonas opines
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: What happens is idiots exceed the limits of what these cars can do on normal roads which aren't designed for 100+ MPH driving their own abilities.


Not that I disagree about the roads, but I also think the venn between 'reasonably young owner of a Ferrarri' and 'someone aggressively over-confident in their general abilities' probably has a lot of overlap.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: These Italian supercars do seem to be hard to control...or they hate their drivers...


FWIW, Enzo Ferrari disliked almost everyone who bought one of his cars, particularly detested the people who only bought them to use them as accessories instead of racing them, and generally bore a deep resentment of the fact that he had to sell cars to the public at all instead of spending all of his time and money on his racing team.  So it's on-brand, at the very least.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ace in your face: If I crashed my Ferrari I think i would prefer dying than living knowing I crashed my Ferrari


These days the people that can afford to own a Ferrari have so much money it's not a big deal at all
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Floki: He died doing what he loved.


Was your mom involved?

/just kidding, it was a great setup, thank you
 
JAYoung
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I didn't think the UK was big enough to get out of second gear.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jonas opines: Glitchwerks: What happens is idiots exceed the limits of what these cars can do on normal roads which aren't designed for 100+ MPH driving their own abilities.

Not that I disagree about the roads, but I also think the venn between 'reasonably young owner of a Ferrarri' and 'someone aggressively over-confident in their general abilities' probably has a lot of overlap.


I've been tempted to rent one a few times.  Every once in a while a company with a fleet of supercars shows up at a nearby racetrack and for hundreds of dollars you can take a few laps in one of the... granted, with an actual professional sitting in the passenger seat... and these cars have full racecar safety features.

I know my limits.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ace in your face: electricjebus: ace in your face: If I crashed my Ferrari I think i would prefer dying than living knowing I crashed my Ferrari

It says he was in his 30's, so there's a good chance that was dad's Ferrari.

Even more reason not to live lol. If I crashed my dad's Ferrari I would definitely rather be dead.


TBF, if dad's letting junior drive his supercar he's probably got more than one.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: hat happens is idiots exceed the limits of what these cars can do on normal roads which aren't designed for 100+ MPH driving.


These cars? shiat they put over 300hp in some civics from the factory now, I'm pretty sure you can do a 160 in some Kias as they have one with almost 400hp. 40K Americans a year die in car crashes, 39,900 probably aren't driving exotics.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I slid a 328 GTS into a tree. It happens.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 minute ago  

electricjebus: ace in your face: electricjebus: ace in your face: If I crashed my Ferrari I think i would prefer dying than living knowing I crashed my Ferrari

It says he was in his 30's, so there's a good chance that was dad's Ferrari.

Even more reason not to live lol. If I crashed my dad's Ferrari I would definitely rather be dead.

TBF, if dad's letting junior drive his supercar he's probably got more than one.


Not any more...:-)
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Of course I was about nine years old and sitting in the driver's lap. CSB.
 
