(WKRG Mobile)   Some things never change - Russian Mig loses canopy on take off at air show   (wkrg.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... is potato
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buying anything at crazy Vlad's discount military emporium comes with an explicit warning that buyers assumes all risk and labeling doesn't mean functioning.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, be happy it was not a wing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parts is parts.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whoops! Wrong Lever...."
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama? The aircraft even bears the markings of the CSAF.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rare Mig-15 Cabriolet. Not many of those were built.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: The rare Mig-15 Cabriolet. Not many of those were built.


Even fewer were built well.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe doing an air show while getting your teeth kicked in during a campaign you started... isn't the wisest choice.

But then to show off poor maintenance/mechanical failures... ouch.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens when you buy the cheap Chinese knockoffs.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He meant to do that.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo, a convertible!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: Maybe doing an air show while getting your teeth kicked in during a campaign you started... isn't the wisest choice.

But then to show off poor maintenance/mechanical failures... ouch.


It was Alabama. No teeth to be found.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: Maybe doing an air show while getting your teeth kicked in during a campaign you started... isn't the wisest choice.

But then to show off poor maintenance/mechanical failures... ouch.


Ah, the grand tradition of posting without reading the article.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Woohoo, a convertible!


More like a targa top
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: ... is potato


Is...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mig-15?  part of the canopy locking system probably wore out due to age, the design was almost certainly never envisioned to be still flying Mig-15 74 years after the design entered service.    Likely it was already very difficult to source parts before Russia got slapped witch sanctions not it is likely near impossible.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad everyone was okay. And the plane, too. The MiG-15 is a beauty.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_hate_your_god: makerofbadjokes: Maybe doing an air show while getting your teeth kicked in during a campaign you started... isn't the wisest choice.

But then to show off poor maintenance/mechanical failures... ouch.

Ah, the grand tradition of posting without reading the article.


This is FARK - I was told there would be no required reading!!
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian mig....
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and friends.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: makerofbadjokes: Maybe doing an air show while getting your teeth kicked in during a campaign you started... isn't the wisest choice.

But then to show off poor maintenance/mechanical failures... ouch.

Ah, the grand tradition of posting without reading the article.


Though if Russia is really prepping an air offensive, they might be wanting to buy this one back to start rebuilding their Air Force.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In other news, that's a terrific photo.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Nick Nostril: The rare Mig-15 Cabriolet. Not many of those were built.

Even fewer were built well.


They were built well enough to take down 139 US planes.  Just sayin'.

The anti-Russia propaganda reminds me of the anti-Japan rhetoric in WWII.  If Russia's military was half as shiatty as Farkers say it is they would have been pushed out of Ukraine 11 months ago yet here we are.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Prof. Frink: Nick Nostril: The rare Mig-15 Cabriolet. Not many of those were built.

Even fewer were built well.

They were built well enough to take down 139 US planes.  Just sayin'.

The anti-Russia propaganda reminds me of the anti-Japan rhetoric in WWII.  If Russia's military was half as shiatty as Farkers say it is they would have been pushed out of Ukraine 11 months ago yet here we are.


Quantity has a quality all its own.

Russia's army is big but
seattlesportshell.comView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russian quality control.
There is only one thing consistent about it.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can't hack it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Donating old Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine should be considered an act of sabotage.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Prof. Frink: Nick Nostril: The rare Mig-15 Cabriolet. Not many of those were built.

Even fewer were built well.

They were built well enough to take down 139 US planes.  Just sayin'.

The anti-Russia propaganda reminds me of the anti-Japan rhetoric in WWII.  If Russia's military was half as shiatty as Farkers say it is they would have been pushed out of Ukraine 11 months ago yet here we are.


Even a poorly-organized, poorly-equipped, poorly-led, and poorly-motivated rabble can overwhelm a defender if it's numerous enough and has enormous resources to devote to the effort.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no! The coal will fall out!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looking at the pics from TFA - they had quite the flock of Albatrosses there.
 
