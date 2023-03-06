 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Hercules wannabe exercises the wrong way to get his stomach to be 'summer ready', gets abs tattooed on his overweight belly
    Dumbass, Tattoo, Ink, Bodybuilding, United Kingdom, Tattoo artist, Dean Gunther  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want to get a full-body tattoo of me, only taller.

/Apologies to Stephen Wright
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory:
pbs.twimg.com
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The women are lining up for the show as we speak....
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ladies will be all up ons!

Strong Bad Email #77 - Suntan
Youtube -xIOhTt80ZM
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a dude on some reality show years ago who had ab implants over his fat belly.

It looked as ridiculous as it sounds
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have been a lot simpler (and cheaper) to simply tattoo the word LOSER on your belly.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would've been a lot easier to just get a shirt,
picture-cdn.wheretoget.it
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six pack abs are a genetic thing.  Sure ya gotta lose the belly fat, but if you actually have the abs is something you can't control.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overweight belly?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's shiatty and hilarious, like a clown who mugs people
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: The ladies will be all up ons!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-xIOhTt80ZM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=92&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Came here for this.

/ Max out your cloits and dloits with the ease of a thousandaire!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time a tattoo made the news is when that woman got her butthole inked.

I'd say that's progress.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have ABS...in my car. Hey-Ho ladies.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did this too, but it's just one big ab.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm curious on the price difference, because that ink had cost like 3K?
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thesun.co.uk


thesun.co.uk



The quality of his tattoo is on par with some photoshops I have seen.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ISTR there was a pic here on teh Farks some years ago where a "fitness model" or something had traced ab lines using makeup. The results were hilaribad.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.com
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: Six pack abs are a genetic thing.  Sure ya gotta lose the belly fat, but if you actually have the abs is something you can't control.


This sounds like something a mom tells a chubby tween she found crying on his weight set bench
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: like a clown who mugs people


Are there ones who don't?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Marcos P: like a clown who mugs people

Are there ones who don't?


Some of them just kill people.


chicagotribune.com
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: Six pack abs are a genetic thing.  Sure ya gotta lose the belly fat, but if you actually have the abs is something you can't control.


Used to be a gym rat 20+ years ago, and a common saying in the gym is that you don't make abs in the gym, you make them in the kitchen. Genetics do have a lot to do with it, probably like 70% of it, and what you eat takes care of the rest.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: [thesun.co.uk image 750x982]

[thesun.co.uk image 850x966]


The quality of his tattoo is on par with some photoshops I have seen.


The hat on the second kid looks ashamed for all involved: the kid, us for seeing it, Eastman Kodak for cameras in general.

"Sorry, I had nothing to do with this. I'm stuck here with this doofus shoved up my ass."
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I want to get a full-body tattoo of me, only taller.

/Apologies to Stephen Wright


If he really wants to impress the ladies, he should get a penis tattoo on his penis, only bigger.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

no1curr: I saw a dude on some reality show years ago who had ab implants over his fat belly.

It looked as ridiculous as it sounds


You made me look
Fark user image
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tochinoshin the Georgian sumo has weird but real fat abs

Fark user image
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: This sounds like something a mom tells a chubby tween she found crying on his weight set bench


Never change Farkers.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x728]


The sharpie really sells it
 
maxwellton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The Lurker at Your Threshold
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hate you humanity.
 
